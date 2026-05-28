See Emeka Egbuka's Insane Catch at Buccaneers OTAs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiver room is mostly the same in 2026, save for one crucial piece. Franchise legend Mike Evans departed the team after 12 seasons in Tampa Bay to play for the San Francisco 49ers, but despite that, the Bucs still have plenty of firepower at the position.

Wideout Chris Godwin is set to take the field in hopes of bouncing back from a nasty ankle injury he suffered two seasons ago, and he's set to be healthy to start the season for the first time since that 2024 campaign. Jalen McMillan, meanwhile, could be in for a big season himself after taking some time to recover from a neck injury that sidelined him for most of the 2025 season, and the Bucs also drafted Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst, who could be that X receiver that the Bucs don't have anymore with Evans.

Perhaps the most intriguing wideout in Tampa Bay's room, though, is Emeka Egbuka. The Bucs took Egbuka in the first round in 2025, and he had an excellent first half of the season before quieting down in the second half. He showed himself very capable of making incredibly difficult catches during his rookie season, and it seems like he's ready to continue that trend during his sophomore year.

Egbuka made another circus catch on Day 1 of OTAs, and we referenced it in our observations from Tuesday. Ever since local media wrote about it, Buccaneers fans on social media have been waiting to see it, and now, it's finally available for your viewing pleasure after the team posted it on Thursday.

Check out Egbuka's leaping one-handed grab from OTAs down below:

We know y'all have been waiting for this one... THE Emeka catch 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/DLs0ax2O8l — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 28, 2026

Emeka Egbuka Could Be Primed for Big Year in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers should be fine with Evans' departure, but they need a definitive WR1 in the room to take his place. While Godwin is likely the incumbent there due to his experience in Tampa Bay, Egbuka has a strong claim heading into this season.

Egbuka finished 2025 with 938 yards on 63 receptions. He was particularly excellent in the first half of the season, with five touchdowns in his first five games, but a hamstring injury he suffered against the 49ers slowed him down a bit. Despite a rougher back half of the season, Egbuka has already shown his skillset as a wide receiver and the types of catches he is liable to make, and if he can get more consistent with a year in the NFL under his belt, he could be one of quarterback Baker Mayfield's most lethal targets next season.

It's unknown exactly where Egbuka will play in Zac Robinson's system, but with Godwin likely taking the slot this season, Egbuka and McMillan are set to play outside. Egbuka has proven he can do that already, and he'll need to step up in Year 2 if the Bucs want to field an offense reminiscent of the Liam Coen's 2024 unit from the year before he entered the NFL.

The Bucs are holding three weeks of OTAs, with the first week concluding Thursday. Egbuka will have plenty more chances to hone his craft before mandatory minicamp begins at the end of June.

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