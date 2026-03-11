Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lose Backup Quarterback To Conference Rival

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will need a new backup quarterback for the 2026 season. Former Bucs backup Teddy Bridgewater has signed a deal to return to the Detroit Lions to back up current starter Jared Goff.

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (10) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium.

It is not Bridgewater's first run with the Detroit Lions. He served as the backup in Detroit during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, playing in one game but logging no statistics.

Bridgewater joined the Buccaneers for the 2025 season after coming out of pseudo-retirement, reuniting with offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, a coach he worked with during his time with the Miami Dolphins. Bridgewater would play in four games for Tampa Bay, throwing 15 passes for 62 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Bridgewater has also served as a backup or starter for multiple other teams, including the Vikings, Saints, Panthers and Broncos. During his career, he has totaled 2,082 pass attempts, 1,380 completions, 15,182 passing yards, 75 passing touchdowns, and 47 interceptions thrown. He also has 224 rushing attempts for 848 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns during his 11-year career in the NFL.

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) passes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium.

The only current backup the Buccaneers have on their roster is 2025 undrafted free agent Connor Bazelak, whom the Bucs re-signed this offseason on an earned restricted free agent deal. Bazelak, from Bowling Green, looked good during the 2025 preseason, finishing with 46 passing attempts, 32 completions, 261 passing yards, one passing touchdown and no interceptions thrown.

Bazelak will have a chance to compete for a backup job this spring, but it is also expected that the Buccaneers will bring in more competition in free agency and possibly the draft as well. They could also look to sign another undrafted free agent after the 2026 draft for more competition as well.

There are still plenty of veteran options available in free agency right now for backup quarterback, including Jimmy Garoppolo, John Wolford, Easton Stick, Tyrod Taylor and more.

