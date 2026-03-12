Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lose Former Starting DB to Detroit Lions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost another one of their own today to the free agent market. Former Bucs safety Christian Izien is signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, marking the end of his career in Tampa Bay.

Sources: The #Lions are signing former #Bucs DB Christian Izien to a 1-year deal.



Former undrafted free agent out of Rutgers has been productive, recording 165 tackles, 3 INTs, 5 PBUs, and 3 forced fumbles since entering the league in 2023. pic.twitter.com/FheekTVJcs — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 12, 2026

During his time with the Bucs, Izien remained a solid presence playing both safety and nickel cornerback for the team. Izien finishes his three-year stint with 45 games played, 15 games started, 165 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three interceptions and five passes defended.

Izien also served as a bit of a jack of all trades for the Bucs, starting not just at safety and nickel cornerback, but also outside cornerback when the need arose due to injuries.

This is also not the first player the Lions have taken away from the Bucs this offseason, as they also signed backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to their roster. The Bucs did already go ahead and find a replacement for Bridgewater in Jake Browning, but they have yet to sign a player that could be a potential replacement for Izien.

Nov 30, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) reacts after recovering a fumble by Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (not pictured) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see if the team adds to the safety position in the 2026 off-season. Right now, the Bucs still boast a great starting duo with Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tykee Smith, which offers them one of the youngest and brightest starting duos in the NFL.

After that, you have some good depth pieces with potential, including Marcus Banks, Rashad Wisdom and J.J. Roberts, who the Bucs are very high on and expect to return strongly from the injury that knocked him out of the 2025 season.

All of these players give you similar things that Izien gave you — players who can not only contribute in the role of special teams, but also give you snaps at safety and even nickel cornerback, as all safeties are trained to play multiple roles in Todd Bowles' defense.

The 2026 NFL Draft also boasts a very deep pool of safeties, especially in the later rounds. If the team does want to bring in competition for the current group of players, it does seem more likely that it would be in the NFL Draft rather than in free agency.

Time will tell if the Bucs decide they need more depth after losing Izien or if they want to roll with the potential that they already have on the roster.

