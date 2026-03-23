Top Options at Edge Rusher for Buccaneers in 2026 NFL Draft

We've spoken so much about how badly the Buccaneers need an edge rusher. It's a need that they've really had for the past few years now, since the days of Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul in their primes. Yaya Diaby has been solid, but the team has also had its fair share of misses like Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Chris Braswell and Haason Reddick.

Many expect the Buccaneers to take an edge rusher early, with Round 1 or 2 being the preferred choice of many to get a starting-caliber edge rusher. Let's go over some of the top options in the draft that would provide immediate help at the position.

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive end Derrick Moore (8) of Michigan works in a drill during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images



Honorable Mention: Derrick Moore, Michigan

Derrick Moore did some work in his final season at Michigan with 10 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 30 combined tackles. Moore also got some good prototypical size for a pass rusher in the Bucs defense at 6-4, 255 pounds.

Moore is someone I believe would be able to come in and be a number-three edge rusher for the Bucs, either behind Diaby and Al-Quadin Muhammad or with Diaby and maybe a free agent to be signed later (Joey Bosa or Jadeveon Clowney, anyone?).

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Mesidor was the running mate to Rueben Bain Jr. at Miami, and the two were able to have great success together in 2025. Mesidor finished with 12.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and 63 combined tackles playing in 15 games this past season. Mesidor also has a great prototypical size for a pass rusher as well at 6-3, 259 pounds.

The biggest issue with Mesidor is that he is going to be 25 years old this upcoming season, not giving teams a lot of time with him in his prime before a potential decline around age 30. However, many have said that the risk is certainly worth the reward, as Mesidor is a player who would be able to come to the Bucs Day 1 and be a starter right away in the Buccaneers' pass rush rotation.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (DL41) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

I've seen many Bucs fans fall in love with Howell, and it's not hard to see why. He's 6-2, 253 pounds, ran a 4.59 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and put up some very impressive stats in 2025 for Texas A&M, including 11.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 31 combined tackles.

Howell gives a great blend of Athleticism and production based on what we've seen in college and the combine, and would be a solid addition to a Bucs rotation that feels like it has been lacking speed on the edge for a few seasons now.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri defensive lineman Zion Young (DL63) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Zion Young, Missouri

Zion Young is one of the biggest edge prospects in this draft, coming in at 6-6 and 262 pounds. During his last season at Missouri, Young finished with a solid six and a half sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 42 combined tackles in 2025.

One of the main themes of what the Bucs were hoping to accomplish this offseason was to get bigger on the defensive side of the ball. They've done that through the course of free agency, and this would give them a very solid chance to add even more size through the NFL draft as well.

Oct 11, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) forces a fumble from Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Joshua Josephs, Tennessee

Josephs had solid production during his final season at Tennessee with four sacks, six tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. At 6-3, 242 pounds, Josephs may not be as ready as the previous players mentioned to be a full-time starter right away for the Buccaneers, but he would be a great rotational piece to a pass rush that sorely needs it.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman Romello Height (DL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Romello Height, Texas Tech

Romello Height is another older prospect at 25 years old and is the smallest pass rusher here at 6-3, 239 pounds. However, Height's production is undeniable, with 10 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and 38 combined tackles during his final season at Texas Tech, a part of one of the greatest defenses in the nation.

Height would be another solid contributor right away for the Bucs who would need to bulk up a bit for NFL play, but he would be able to be brought along nicely in an aggressive Buccaneers defense.

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