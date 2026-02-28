Why Buccaneers Should Sign This 2-Time Super Bowl Champion Linebacker

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need some massive help at the inside linebacker position. There have been those who have argued that linebacker is an even bigger need than edge rusher, something most have been clamoring for the Bucs to add this offseason.

Thankfully, both position groups are pretty deep both in free agency and in the NFL Draft, with multiple starting-caliber players and depth players available and becoming more available every day. This is where the Bucs can take advantage of a player who is flying under the radar and could look to be a very solid addition to the team's roster.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

A look at a potential starter

Leo Chenal was a third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft. He's a two-time Super Bowl champion with Kansas City, winning Super Bowl 57 and Super Bowl 58. Chenal is a player who has never been given the full reins of being a starter with the Chiefs, but he's still someone who has looked very good when his number has been called upon.

Over his first four seasons in the NFL, Chenal has amassed 65 games played with 44 games started, 218 combined tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, 3 forced fumbles and 1 interception.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) reacts during the second half against Houston Texans in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

His PFF grades have also been impressive, earning at least a 70.0 overall defensive grade throughout every season of his career and earning a very impressive overall grade of 84.0 in 2023 and 81.5 in 2024. While Chenal has looked solid recently in pass coverage, earning grades of 69.6 in 2024 and a career best 72.6 in 2025, His biggest calling card has been his run defense, earning elite grades of 90.6 and 90.1 during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, respectively.

Chenal would give the Bucs a player who would be able to start day one for them in the 2026 season. At only 25 years old, he would also give tremendous upside for being a long-term starter for Tampa Bay in the post-Lavonte David era, something the team has not been able to find since the departure of former top-five pick Devin White. Chenal could very easily be a low-risk, very high-reward signing that could pay massive dividends for Tampa Bay for many years to come if everything goes the right way.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2026 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook