Could Buccaneers Shock Everyone by Drafting Another Offensive Player in Round 1?

It’s no secret that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are planning to attack the defensive side of the ball in this year’s NFL draft.

During his media availability at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week, Bucs GM Jason Licht has not shied away from the fact that his team wants to improve in a number of spots on the defensive side of the ball.

The same goes for Todd Bowles, who remains one of the league’s most defensive-minded head coaches.

Best defensive prospects likely to be off the board at 15

As it stands, the Buccaneers are set to select 15th overall in the first round. Their most pressing needs are at inside linebacker and edge rusher. Although there are a couple of blue-chip inside linebackers atop this year’s draft class in Ohio State teammates Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles, neither player is expected to fall outside of the top 10.

Having two inside linebackers drafted inside the top 10 is extremely rare in this day and age, but so is the talent these two Buckeyes possess. Not to mention, a team could select Reese with the intention of transitioning him into more of an edge rusher type of role.

Both would be ideal fits for the Buccaneers in Round 1, but neither will be on the board when Jason Licht calls in his pick.

There are other defensive players the Buccaneers could set their sights on with their first pick, including ILB C.J. Allen (Georgia), edge rusher Cashius Howell (Texas A&M) and edge rusher Akeem Mesidor (Miami), among others, but each of those players comes with question marks.

Another option the Buccaneers might consider, like they did last year when they surprised everyone by selecting WR Emeka Egbuka out of Ohio State, is simply selecting the best player available.

The 'best available' draft philosophy may lead to offense

Should that philosophy reign true once again in 2026, don’t be shocked if the Buccaneers select Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Leading up to the combine, Sadiq was in a class of his own among this year's group of tight ends. His explosive athleticism, impressive versatility and steady production made him a game-changer for the Ducks, who made it all the way to the CFP semifinals this past season before losing to the eventual National Champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, in the Chick-fil-A Bowl.

To further cement his status as the cream of the crop in this year's TE class, Sadiq put on a historical performance on Friday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Sadiq ran a blazing 4.39 40-yard dash, the best ever by a tight end in the history of the NFL Combine. His 43.5" vertical was also the second best by a tight end, and his 11'1" broad jump places him third all-time among tight ends.

Truly mind blowing stuff.

Further supporting the Buccaneers' potential interest in Kenyon Sadiq is the fact that Tampa Bay's depth at the tight end position is extremely bleak. Cade Otton remains the only serviceable tight end on the roster, and as it stands today, he is an unrestricted free agent who is likely to receive plenty of interest on the open market. Reserve tight ends Payne Durham and Devin Culp combined for just 17 yards on two catches in 2025.

Even if the Buccaneers were to re-sign Otton, as they should attempt to do, adding a player like Sadiq into the mix would completely transform the offense and provide dynamic options within a 12-personnel alignment.

Let's also not forget that the possibility of Mike Evans leaving the Buccaneers to join another team feels as likely as it has ever been. Should that unfortunate circumstance come to fruition, the Bucs need for an athletic pass-catcher with size would become all the more glaring.

As impressive as Sadiq was for Oregon this past season — he put up 560 yards and 8 TDs on 51 catches — his ceiling as an NFL player is much higher.

Despite the Buccaneers' defensive needs, if the top prospects on that side of the ball are off the board, and the best tight end prospect in the draft is still waiting for his name to be called, don't be shocked if Licht makes the decision to draft Sadiq.

