Observations From Day 7 of Buccaneers Training Camp: David Walker Continues to Shine

TAMPA, FL — The Buccaneers got their seventh day of training camp done and in the books, and after three straight days in the indoor practice facility, they were back outside on an overcast day.

There were a few different players dealing with injuries, as always. One defensive player is standing out throughout camp, and one aspect of Tampa Bay’s offense has stood out in all the wrong ways.

BucsGameday was live on site at One Buc Place for all the action on Day 7. Here are our three biggest observations during Thursday’s practice:

Injury Updates

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers are dealing with a few minor injuries as camp continues.

As expected, wide receiver Tez Johnson was not participating due to a strained groin he suffered Tuesday. Likewise, wideout Jalen McMillan, who “banged up his knee”, per head coach Todd Bowles, also was not participating in camp today.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone was on a rest day after being sore. Left tackle Tristan Wirfs and defensive tackle Vita Vea, both of whom injured themselves during preseason conditioning, remain out but with the team at practice.

Wideout Emeka Egbuka was back in team drills Thursday after missing them for a few days. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison once again did not participate in team drills but was back for individual drills.

David Walker Keeps It Going

Central Arkansas defensive lineman David Walker (DL72) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Depending on how you count it, outside linebacker David Walker has had a sack on every day of camp so far, and his streak continued on Thursday.

Walker had a would-be sack on Jake Browning early on during camp. He got Browning again on the last play of camp, but it wasn’t a sack — Browning dropped the ball after making contact with his own lineman, and Walker was there immediately to scoop the ball up.

Bowles told reporters after practice that he was impressed with Walker’s athleticism and speed, especially coming off a torn ACL last season. He’s moving well in pads, and he’s positioning himself to have a big role in this defense in 2026.

Run Game Struggles Continue

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson on the field before a game against the Los Angeles Rams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been tough for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to run the football so far this training camp.

Most run concepts have been stuffed or blown up at the line, with breakout runs by Kenny Gainwell and Bucky Irving few and far between. Tampa Bay’s outside linebackers have set the edge well and their inside linebackers have found the gaps.

The short screen game also particularly suffered on Thursday. It was hard to get anything going there — Rueben Bain Jr. made a particularly nice play by blowing up a Bucky Irving screen and knocking him to the ground midway through practice, for example.

The offense didn’t have an awful day — there were three touchdowns from them in the red zone period — but the defense really showed out on Thursday.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.