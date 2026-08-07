Observations From Day 8 of Buccaneers Training Camp: UDFA Dean Patterson Shows Out Again

TAMPA, FL — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers underwent their eighth day of training camp on Friday, and it was the second-to-last one before they head to New York to face off against the Jets. Unlike every other training camp day, this one was a scorcher with no cloud cover.

There were a few different players dealing with injuries, and a few who were absent without an injury. One Bucs wide receiver has stood out during training camp, but another had a tough go of things on Friday.

BucsGameday was live on site at One Buc Place for all the action on Day 8. Here are our three biggest observations during Friday practice before another day off.

Injury Updates

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (1) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were quite a few absences and injury updates at practice, and some of them were not so great for Tampa Bay.

Wideouts Tez Johnson, Jalen McMillan and David Sills are not participating in practice at the moment. Johnson has a groin strain that could keep him out for a little bit and McMillan is still recovering from a knee injury. Sills also suffered a knee injury during a special teams period during Tuesday’s practice.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone was back in action after a rest day on Thursday, and the other two vets that typically get them — WR Chris Godwin and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson — were also participants.

Offensive guard Billy Schrauth was seen with a knee brace on and a limp. Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Friday that he’s just sore and that it will be a “few days.”

Running back Kenny Gainwell was absent from Friday’s practice, as was offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Both were out for a personal day and are expected back on Sunday.

Cornerback Benjamin Morrison was not at practice today. Both left tackle Tristan Wirfs and Nose tackle Vita Vea, who injured themselves during conditioning tests, did not participate.

Wideout Dean Patterson Continues Strong Camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Dean Patterson IV (8) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech wideout Dean Patterson was a tryout player during rookie minicamp in Tampa Bay as a local for Lutz, and the Bucs liked the 6-2 wideout enough to bring him onto the roster. He’s been making the team very happy about that decision.

Patterson has had a very strong camp so far, catching two touchdowns on Tuesday in red zone work. That strong camp continued on Friday, when he made an excellent sideline grab in sticky coverage at the beginning of the day and then also scored a touchdown on a tight throw to the back of the end zone in red zone work.

With players like Garrett Greene looking sluggish, Patterson has been impressive, and that could be a big reason why he sticks on the roster if he does.

He’ll need some special teams acumen. But so far, he’s been a player to watch at camp.

Emeka Egbuka Struggles One-on-One

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest concerns with wideout Emeka Egbuka’s game last year was his struggle with playing against press coverage and one-on-one.

Egbuka’s first big rep in isolation was against CB Ayden Garnes, who stuck with him on a long shot intended for the end zone. Garnes out-muscled Egbuka and swatted the ball away to break up the pass.

After that, Egbuka faced Zyon McCollum one-on-one for another deep ball. McCollum leapt over him and tipped the ball in the air before picking it himself, making a great play on the last play of practice.

Egbuka has a lot of talent and has proven to be a great space-finder, but he absolutely needs to improve against press and man coverage to be a true WR1.

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