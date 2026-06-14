One Buccaneers Contract That Will Age Poorly in 2026

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are unexpectedly looking for a No. 1 wideout after the departure of Mike Evans to the San Francisco 49ers. Evans had been Tampa Bay's first option for 12 years, and now, the room's other wideouts — Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan — will all look to be that option for Tampa Bay in 2026 and beyond.

Perhaps no one has more to prove among that group than Godwin, though. Godwin had a stellar beginning to his 2024 season before a brutal ankle injury knocked him out for the rest of the year, and the Bucs showed lots of faith in him by signing him to a big contract before the 2025 season. But that season didn't go as planned, and because of that, he needs to start producing soon to live up to that deal.

Chris Godwin's Contract is Looking Rough a Season In

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Godwin signed a three-year, $66 million deal in 2025 with $44 million guaranteed. That contract makes him tied for the 22nd-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL by APY, but he's the 14th-highest paid wideout in football by guarantees. And with the way he looked last year, it's hard to argue that any other team in the NFL would take Godwin on that contract.

Godwin played in just nine games and started in six of them in 2025, and he amassed just 360 yards and two touchdowns. Godwin injured his leg and was absent for a significant portion of the year, and now, he's 30 years old heading into his 10th year in the NFL.

Those numbers are already tough for a contract like Godwin's, so in a way, his contract has already aged poorly in comparison to his value. But there's one more interesting aspect of it that will make this year a big one for Godwin and for the Buccaneers — his 2027 club option.

Godwin Must Perform For Bucs to Pick Up Option

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The third year of Godwin's deal is a club option, meaning that the Buccaneers do have an out if he does not play well. If he doesn't, the contract will have aged quite poorly — Tampa Bay will still have paid him out $44 million guaranteed — but they can cut ties with him and avoid paying him the last of his $22 million. That would be good for Tampa Bay, but it would also make those first two years of Godwin's contract quite unfortunate. It would also create some significant dead cap, a tough $16,231,000 should his option not get picked up.

Godwin also has two void years used on the contract, though. Those will become future cap hits for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers either way ($8,298,000 in 2027 and $4,149,000 in 2028, per Spotrac), so Godwin's contract is costing the Buccaneers for the future regardless.

There are already some rough parts about Godwin's contract so far, given how little he was on the field last year. But the Bucs and Godwin will hope to see a big bounce back this season, and it would go a long way to making his big deal a little more worth the price.

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