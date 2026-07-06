One New Buccaneers Coach Is Drawing Praise Behind The Scenes

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting plenty of looks this offseason for the way they've revamped their defense. But that isn't the only area where they've made some changes.

The Bucs also swept almost the entire offensive staff and started fresh there, too, bringing in new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Robinson has brought his own staff along with him, and one of those staff members, quarterbacks coach Chandler Whitmer, has drawn some serious praise.

Whitmer comes to Tampa Bay after serving as Indiana's quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator last season. Whitmer helped develop Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza and also contributed to the team's National Championship run.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has already attested to the way that Whitmer has harped on certain aspects of his game and how much he enjoys being coached by him. And now, another Bucs quarterback has come out with similar praise.

Connor Bazelak Praises New Bucs QB Coach Chandler Whitmer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) passes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We didn’t have a ton of that last year. Even in the meeting rooms, he’s super nitpicky on

footwork and little tiny details. But that’s kind of what the NFL comes down to — one to two plays a game could determine the game. And if your fundamentals are off, maybe on one play and you miss a throw high, leave a throw a little behind, the receiver gets 15 yards instead of 25... maybe that’s the difference in a game."

Whitmer has certainly harped on footwork so far this offseason. It's one of the most important aspects of the game for a quarterback, so it makes sense that it would be a point of emphasis for the entire room in 2026.

Whitmer unseats Thad Lewis, who held the job from 2023-25. It's interesting to note how much Mayfield and now Bazelak have spoken about Whitmer's emphasis on footwork, and it could be an area that Whitmer is stricter on than Lewis was during his time in Tampa Bay.

Either way, both Mayfield and Bazelak will continue to work on the fundamentals as the offseason winds down. The Bucs will begin training camp on July 28th and will play their last preseason game on August 28.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.