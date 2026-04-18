One Perfect Edge Rusher Target for the Buccaneers in Every Round of the NFL Draft

With the NFL draft quickly approaching, the biggest need the Buccaneers are faced with is very clear — getting help at pass rusher. With that being said, let's take a look at the best realistic option that could be available for the Bucs in each round of the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

We've compiled one ideal prospect in each round that the Buccaneers could pursue, starting with the most commonly mocked player to the Buccaneers this offseason.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (DL51) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1: Akheem Mesidor, Miami

It's no secret that I've been a big fan of Mesidor at 15 for Tampa Bay for a while now. Mesidor had a great season for Miami, posting 13 sacks, 50 quarterback hurries and a 20.8% pass-rush win rate, per Pro Football Focus. Add in an overall great build of 6-3, 280 pounds, and Mesidor figures to be a starting pass rusher right away for any team that selects him, especially the Buccaneers.

Yes, there are certainly some concerns with his age, as he is already 25 years old. This will limit the amount of time that Mesidor will be at his peak in terms of overall play. However, I believe the risk is certainly worth the reward, and if Tampa is serious about trying to continue to win right away, they will look to take Mesidor at 15.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (DL60) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 2: R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

R Mason Thomas had a very solid year for Oklahoma in 2025, posting a 20.3% pass rush win rate, 6 sacks and 19 quarterback hurries per Pro Football Reference. Thomas is on the smaller side of pass rushers with a build of 6-2, 249 pounds.

However, the man is still a great athlete with fantastic speed and agility to be able to win at the NFL level and could absolutely be a potential starter for the Bucs as early as Year 1.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman Romello Height (DL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 3: Romello Height, Texas Tech

Height has been a player that I believe Bucs fans have loved for a while now. Height was originally slated to be a potential first-round pick early in the evaluation process, but he has since fallen into consideration in the third round.

If available, Height could certainly add some juice to a Bucs pass rush. Height had a 21.8% pass rush win rate, nine sacks, 11 quarterback hits and 42 quarterback hurries in 2025. He is another prospect who is on the older end at 25 years old, but would again be able to come in and give the Bucs some meaningful snaps right away. His overall build is a bit smaller at 6-3, 240 pounds.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Western Michigan defensive lineman Nadame Tucker (DL61) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 4: Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan

Tucker was an absolute all-star at Western Michigan in 2025, posting 14 sacks, 41 quarterback hurries and an eye popping 28.4% pass rush win rate.

At 6-3, 250 pounds, Tucker may need to bulk up a little at the NFL level, but he still showed fantastic production in college. The main reason he could be available in Round 4 is due to the fact that he went to a smaller school like Western Michigan, despite his fantastic production.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry runs during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 5: Caden Curry, Ohio State

Curry had a great final year at Ohio State where he was able to showcase a lot of skill both as a pass rusher and a run stopper. He had 12 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, 20 quarterback hurries and posted a 13.8% pass rush win rate as well as a 9% run stop rate.

The reason Curry is possibly available in Round 5 is that he is still a developing product. At 6-3, 260 pounds and only 23 years old, Curry could develop into a fine rotational pass rusher with room for more down the line.

Sep 24, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to throw a pass before being tackled by Central Michigan Chippewas defensive linesman Michael Heldman (97) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Central Michigan 33-14. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-Imagn Images | Matthew OHaren-Imagn Images

Round 6: Michael Heldman, Central Michigan

Heldman is another small school pass rusher who tore up 2025. Producing 12 sacks, 36 quarterback hurries and a 26.4% pass rush win rate is no small task, even if the level of competition was not always at its max.

At 6-4, 260 pounds, Heldman has a good prototypical build for an NFL pass rusher and would fit very well into a rotation of the Buccaneers with room to grow into something more down the line.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New Mexico Lobos defensive end Keyshawn James-Newby (1) and defensive tackle Brian Booker (92) react as they walk off the field after losing in overtime to the Minnesota Gophers during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Round 7: Keyshawn James-Newby, New Mexico State

Rounding out our small school pass rushing legends is James-Newby, who went off in his final year for the Lobos. In the past three seasons for Idaho and finally New Mexico State, James-Newby posted an insane 25 quarterback hits, 25 sacks and 118 quarterback hurries. He also posted 24.1% pass rush win rate in 2025.

He is on the smaller side at 6-2, 244 pounds. However, he is still 23 years old and should absolutely get a look going forward into the NFL, despite playing at a smaller school. Tampa would do well to give the young man a chance to see what he can do.

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