Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Former Dolphins Starting Safety

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added to their defensive back room, signing former Miami Dolphins safety Ifeatu Melifonwu to a contract, per his agent Sean Stellato.

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins safety Dante Trader Jr. (11) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (9) run onto the field prior to the 2025 NFL Madrid Game against the Washington Commanders at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Dolphins safety Ifeatu Melifonwu agreed to a one-year deal with the Bucs, per his agent @seanstellato. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2026

Melifonwu enters his sixth season in the NFL, playing his first four with the Detroit Lions and last season with the Miami Dolphins. A former third-round pick by the Lions in 2021, Melifonwu has amassed a solid career for himself, playing in 53 games and starting 22, having 125 combined tackles, five and a half sacks, 14 passes defended, one forced fumble, two fumbles recovered and three interceptions in his career.

He has also played a good number of snaps in recent memory, both on defense and on special teams. Melifonwu has played 1,423 total defensive snaps in his career, including 547 last year for the Dolphins. He's also played a total of 405 special teams snaps during the same time, with 104 included last year with Miami and 180 in 2023 for the Lions.

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) reacts in the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That versatility and experience should greatly help Melifonwu this training camp as he looks to battle for a roster spot. Right now, the group of safeties on the roster includes starters Tykee Smith and Antoine Winfield Jr, special teams ace Miles Killebrew and young players Marcus Banks, Rashad Wisdom,and JJ Roberts, all battling for roster positions.

It is very reasonable to assume that, at worst, Melifonwu could find himself on the practice squad for the team after 2026 training camp, as he has more starting experience than all of the young players not named Winfield and Smith combined. It also helps that he knows how to play consistent special teams at an NFL level, something that new Bucs special teams coordinator Danny Smith may find some high value in.

It also would not be shocking if Melifonwu makes the Bucs 53 man roster because of the experience and plug-and-play starting capability that he has. Players like Banks, Roberts and Wisdom could be easier to sneak onto a practice squad while the team has a reliable veteran that they can depend on in case of emergency, and in a regular rotation on defense and special teams.

Time will tell what Melifonwu will add to the Bucs' roster with this signing. However, on the surface, it's a solid move.

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