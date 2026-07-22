Former Bucs Super Bowl Safety Fully Cleared for NFL Return Following Neck Surgery

The 2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for the start of training camp, but outside of the organization, there is other related news.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, former Super Bowl-winning Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead can return to the NFL following his clearance from post-neck surgery.

Veteran S Jordan Whitehead has been fully cleared to resume his football career post-neck surgery by Alex Vaccaro, his surgeon and the #Eagles’ spine specialist. Whitehead had recent workouts with the #Colts and #Texans and is expected to meet with more teams soon. pic.twitter.com/gqwX8QfNqT — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 20, 2026

Jordan Whitehead Set for NFL Return

Whitehead won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay as the starting safety next to Antoine Winfield Jr. Following the season after the Super Bowl victory, Whitehead chose to leave Tampa in free agency, ultimately landing with the New York Jets.

After a couple of seasons in New York, the Bucs brought Whitehead back into the fold in 2024, but he was unable to provide quite the impact he did during his first tenure with the team.

Things unfolded from there for Whitehead, suffering a severe neck injury and cervical fracture during a vehicle crash following the 2024 campaign.

That accident led to Whitehead missing the entirety of the 2025 season, but he is now on the up after being cleared by some of the NFL's best specialists.

A Return to Tampa in the Mix?

Garafolo noted that Whitehead has already met with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts as he takes steps to return to the gridiron, with other meetings with teams on the horizon.

With Whitehead's history with the organization, would it make sense for the Bucs to check in on his services?

While on the surface it makes sense, ultimately the Buccaneers should pass on Whitehead.

With Tykee Smith joining Winfield Jr. in the backend of the defense, Whitehead would be delegated to backup duties. And even then, he's not guaranteed to break into the rotation with J.J. Roberts, Miles Killebrew and Rashad Wisdom still on the roster.

Add in the unknown about where Whitehead is in his recovery from the injury and surgery, and it makes even more sense for the Bucs to stay away.

Even though the Bucs won't take a stab at Whitehead's services, everyone will be wishing him the best of luck returning to the league.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.