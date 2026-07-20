Buccaneers Running Back Gives Great News Ahead of Training Camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to win the NFC South after missing out on the division title last year, and to do that, they'll need all the help they can get.

A big part of that help will hopefully be third-year running back Bucky Irving. Irving broke out in his rookie season in 2024, rushing for over 1,000 yards and becoming a key part of Tampa Bay's offense. That wasn't the case last year, though, as a shoulder injury he suffered early against the Philadelphia Eagles kept him out for a good portion of the season.

Irving had to have surgery on that shoulder in the offseason, and it caused him to miss a lot of offseason work.

Irving didn't do anything at OTAs, but he did show up for individual drills at mandatory minicamp. With that, many Buccaneers fans and NFL pundits wondered if he'd be ready for the regular season.

Now, it seems, he's given the NFL world an answer, and it's one to look forward to.

Bucky Irving "Good to Go" for Training Camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs against Carolina Panthers cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (26) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Irving held his annual youth football camp at Howard W. Blake High School on July 19. During that camp, he revealed that he'll be "good to go" for training camp, per FOX 13's Mark Skol Jr.

#Bucs running back Bucky Irving hosted his annual youth football camp over at Blake High School this morning.



He tells me he will be good to go for training camp!



You’ll hear from him later today on FOX 13. pic.twitter.com/cmtdkc5I4U — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) July 19, 2026

This is very good news for Tampa Bay. Irving, when healthy, has proved himself to be an electric player in the backfield, and the Bucs plan on pairing him with new free agent acquisition Kenny Gainwell to create a strong backfield heading into 2026.

Irving and Gainwell both play a similar style of football, and they will, in turn, be paired with new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Robinson ran the ball a lot during his previous stop with the Atlanta Falcons, and his wide zone run game should fit Irving and Gainwell well.

The Buccaneers' backfield also boasts Sean Tucker, who should serve as the change-of-pace back for Tampa Bay.

The first day of training camp for Tampa Bay is on July 28. Irving will truly get to test his shoulder on August 3, which is the first day of padded contact for the Buccaneers during training camp.

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