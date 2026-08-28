Under-The-Radar Buccaneers Players Who Earned a Roster Spot

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play their last preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, and after that, it will be time to cut the roster down from 90 to 53.

Here are a few under-the-radar players we think could potentially have already earned roster spots for the Buccaneers before the official cut-down day on Sunday:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ayden Garnes (24) stretches during a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

CB Ayden Garnes

Garnes has done fantastic as an undrafted player for the Bucs, with multiple plays in training camp and preseason, including an interception returned for a touchdown in preseason Week 1. As I've written before on this platform, I'm not sold on the depth of the Buccaneers' cornerback room behind Zyon McCollum and Jacob Parrish. Benjamin Morrison cannot stay healthy, Keionte Scott is a rookie and Damarion Williams is another player battling for a roster spot.

This, I believe, has created an opportunity for Garnes to crack the 53-man roster and possibly make an impact on the Bucs in the regular season.

Aug 22, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Dean Patterson (8) prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Dean Patterson IV

Patterson has looked excellent as a pure receiver for the Buccaneers. Given the injuries at the position, with players like Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan and more missing practice time, Patterson has really shown up and has been able to have some very solid practices under his belt. While one can assume five of the Bucs' receiver spots are set with guys like Egbuka, Chris Godwin, McMillan, Tez Johnson and Ted Hurst III taking up spots, there is still room for one more receiver to make this team.

Patterson will really have to step up in the realm of special teams to make it here. Will that be as a player who is good at kickoff and punt coverage? Maybe he could be a returner for this team going forward? Time will tell where Patterson can make an impact.

Aug 7, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Caden Fordham (4) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Caden Fordham

It can be argued that Fordham has been the most impressive inside linebacker the team has had this preseason and training camp. A sure tackler and a solid special teams contributor, Fordham has very much made his case to make the 53-man roster.

The team will likely keep the four linebackers SirVocea Dennis, Alex Anzalone, Josiah Trotter and Christian Rozeboom, but look for them to keep Fordham if the team looks to carry a fifth linebacker going into the 2026 season.

Aug 22, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Damarion Williams (28) reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Damarion Williams

Another corner who has earned their keep is Williams, who would serve as a veteran backup option on the team. Much like the case with Garnes, Williams has had a very impressive training camp and preseason and could be a cheap option for a cornerback room that desperately needs help.

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