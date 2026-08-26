Jaguars Defender Calls Out Buccaneers Offense During Joint Practice

Training camp is almost officially complete with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers having joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and that means teams are getting into regular season form.

The Bucs have looked good throughout camp and their preseason games, but their toughest opponent leading up to the start of the season is undoubtedly the Jags.

Things were back-and-forth during the first joint practice, with both teams' defenses dominating the day.

As is tradition at practice, the team posts videos to social media for the fans, and with the offense not having a great day, it was mostly of the defense. And while it's great for the fans, one Jaguars player called out the Bucs' offense amidst the highlights of Tampa Bay's defense.

Josh Hines-Allen Lights Up Bucs' Offense on Social Media

"I keep seeing these one on one rushes from Tampa bay, those good rushes but the way we was doing them boys on that other field," Jaguars' LB/DE Joshua Hines-Allen said on X. "MAN!!!!"

I keep seeing these one on one rushes from Tampa bay, those good rushes but the way we was doing them boys on that other field. MAN!!!! — Joshua Hines-Allen (@JoshHinesAllen) August 26, 2026

While Hines-Allen isn't wrong in his statement, it's a bit much to have to take to social media to defend yourself at joint practice. It's not even a game, and even then, it wouldn't have been anything that mattered.

The offense was putrid, however.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There was a lack of consistency throughout practice, with Baker Mayfield throwing interceptions, offensive linemen missing blocks, and wide receivers consistently being beaten at the catch point, which allowed numerous pass breakups by Jaguars defenders.

The Bucs are hopeful that they can bounce back during the second joint practice with the Jags, but if they don't, it shouldn't be too much of a worry as long as they perform decently in their final preseason game and can hash out the issues that plagued them before their first regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tampa Bay's offensive line is one of the best in the league when fully healthy, and with Tristan Wirfs slowly making his way back, things should improve there. The Bucs have also been without their full wide receiver core, so getting those guys back should help the offense move more smoothly.

If new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson can take full advantage of what this offense has to offer, then the Bucs could find themselves having a lethal offense as they did back in 2024 under current Jaguars head coach Liam Coen.

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