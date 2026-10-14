Week 6 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Did Buccaneers Move Much After Cowboys Win?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a big win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football. That win is a motivating victory going forward, but how much confidence does it instill in the rest of the season?

Tampa Bay is set to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. That game could move it to 2-4, and with the NFC South as weak as it is, the Bucs could still be in the playoff hunt if they start putting some wins together. Another loss, however, could put them out of reach depending on what happens.

As always, plenty of outlets around the NFL have put together their power rankings for Week 6. Here's where the Bucs generally rank among pundits and analysts when it comes to their overall NFL prowess:

"Honest question, and I suppose this is a feather in the cap of Jason Licht: How the hell wasn’t Jalon Daniels drafted? If nothing else, Tampa Bay had four straight one-score losses followed by a stunning victory over the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. I think we can all get behind the UDFA leading Todd Bowles off the hot seat."

"That might have been a season-saving victory over the Cowboys. The running game came alive with Bucky Irving."

"You don't know who or what you're going to get with the Bucs right now. Take inside linebacker Alex Anzalone, who struggled mightily early in the season but was a standout Thursday night with his game-sealing interception. There was a reason he was tested so many times by Dak Prescott over the middle. When the offense doesn't turn the ball over, and the defense can get some takeaways of its own, the Bucs can make enough plays to win games. The key is doing it on a play-by-play and week-to-week basis."

"It’s been a nightmare start to the season for the Buccaneers, but the win in Dallas could help change the outlook. That’s because Baker Mayfield is nearing a return and two of the Bucs’ next three games are against division opponents. They’re not totally out of it yet."

"Yes, congratulations, the Buccaneers won and RB Bucky Irving’s 165 yards sparked an impressive offensive performance against the awful Cowboys defense. But boy, did head coach Todd Bowles do a heck of a job trying to give this game away in the final 8.5 minutes, starting with his weird decision to pass up a field goal from the 1-yard line that would’ve put his team up by an insurmountable three scores."

"The Buccaneers began their climb out of the basement with an inspired performance in a game everyone expected them to lose, stifling Dallas’ offense while playing opportunistic defense. Bucky Irving finally found daylight, too, racking up 165 ground yards and propelling Tampa Bay’s offense with rookie undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels under center. Give the kid his flowers, too; Daniels turned in a strong performance that was better than his final stat line suggested. The Bucs just might be all right without Baker Mayfield."

"They may have found something in Jalon Daniels."

"One win changed the Buccaneers' outlook this season. Tampa Bay looked good in beating Dallas, with rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels playing well. Even though Baker Mayfield wants to return from a dislocated thumb in Week 6, via James Palmer of Amazon Prime Video, Daniels' play makes Tampa Bay less desperate to bring back its quarterback too soon."

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