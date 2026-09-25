What Rondé Barber Just Said About the Buccaneers is Turning Heads

Needless to say, the start of the 2026 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been a bust.

Considering what was done in the offseason and what was seen through training camp and preseason, it has been a major letdown to open the year.

The offense has shown no signs of life under offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, and the defense has fallen so far from what it once was just a few years ago, despite the amount of youth and talent.

Fans and the media alike have expressed frustration with the start of the Bucs' season, and it appears that the vibes are down around One Buc as well, according to Tampa Bay legend Ronde Barber.

Ronde Barber Discusses Mood in Tampa Bay After Starting 0-2

“Look, the mood is not great,” Barber said on his streaming show for WFLA. ” There’s too many mistakes. There’s a lack of urgency, if you will, in my mind when I look at them going onto the field. There’s got to be a little bit of a sense of a defining characteristic of your team through Week 2. I don’t know what that is. It’s mistakes. It’s busts. It’s lack of execution.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the mood is not great in the locker room or within the building, that is not a good sign for what is to come for the rest of the season.

Barber is right when speaking about a lack of urgency, along with the rest of his sentiments. The team goes out there, and it just does not look like anyone has a sense of wanting to play 100% to go out there and help turn the ship around.

There is plenty that needs to be fixed if the Buccaneers hope to do that, but it begins with the players and the coaches.

If the Bucs want to prevent themselves from falling to 0-3 against the Minnesota Vikings, then everyone will have to put the last two weeks behind them. They will have to look deep into the mirror and decide what this team will be before it is too late.

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