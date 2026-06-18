Which Buccaneers Position Group Impressed Most At Minicamp?

Mandatory minicamp has come and gone for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with head coach Todd Bowles canceling the last day on Thursday and ending camp on Wednesday. The Bucs got two days of work in, and there was plenty to see over those two days.

With most Buccaneers players back and practicing, all three sides of the ball were getting some good work in. Bowles is honing his defense and hoping to see them perform better in 2026, new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is installing his offense and new special teams coach Danny Smith has been working tirelessly with a revamped unit.

Every position group was putting in work, but one offensive position group impressed us the most — and it shouldn't be much of a surprise.

Buccaneers Wide Receivers Stood Out All Offseason

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay's wide receiver corps is very impressive, so it makes sense that they would stand out. All of them are working extra hard this offseason, too, as the departure of Mike Evans to the San Francisco 49ers has left the team looking for a WR1 to step up.

Chris Godwin is among the longest-tenured Bucs on the roster, and he's looked sharp this offseason. Godwin is recovering from multiple injuries he sustained in 2025 as a result of a brutal ankle injury he suffered in 2024, and Robinson has him working in the slot, where he's done his best work. Godwin got the most looks in OTAs and mandatory minicamp, to our eye, so he's probably the frontrunner for the team's WR1 as it stands.

A lot can change on that front, though, and there are plenty of players who can change it. Emeka Egbuka has gotten some looks as well, including a circus catch that made the rounds earlier this offseason, and he snagged a few grabs in minicamp, too. Jalen McMillan continues to build hype as he stays healthy this offseason, and Tez Johnson was arguably the overall best receiver at minicamp after a big day on Wednesday, where he caught multiple touchdowns.

Even rookie Ted Hurst, whom the Buccaneers drafted in the third round this year, has looked solid. Hurst made an impressive grab over a DB on Wednesday, and although he was just out of bounds, he put his athleticism and frame on display.

It will be interesting to see what Tampa Bay's receivers can do with some pads on and a bit more opposition, but for now, they've been quite impressive over the entire course of the offseason.

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