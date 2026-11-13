Why Bucs Bringing Back Bruce Arians Would Be a Big Mistake

When many think of the idea of Bruce Arians returning to coaching, specifically to the Buccaneers, there's excitement and a desire for it to happen. I fall into this camp — Arians would give the team a jolt of energy they have missed since he left following the 2021 season.

However, there are factors that need to be considered here when we look at the entirety of the picture of what it would truly mean for this organization if Arians were to once more be the head coach of this football team..

Nov 1, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles walks toward the field before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Would Arians Be Okay With the Bucs Firing His Friend?

This first question that needs to be asked — Would Bruce Arians genuinely be ok with the Bucs firing Todd Bowles so he could take his job?

Remember, Arians retired in part so Bowles could have a chance to be a head coach again, and for his health. Arians is incredibly loyal to his coaches, and Bowles has been a friend and protege to Arians for many years. I still believe the Buccaneers will move on from Bowles after this season, but it needs to be mentioned that Arians might not be keen on joining the team that fires his close friend.

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) practices before the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Would Baker Mayfield's Fit Be in the Offense?

The second question that needs to be asked is whether Baker Mayfield and this offense would be a good fit for Arians if he were to come back.

Tom Brady, Mike Evans and more aren't around anymore, and I think Mayfield has a great arm, but there could be a lot of similarities to the 2019 Jameis Winston season rather than the great years of Brady.

Also, how would Emeka Egbuka and the other receivers look? This hasn't exactly impressed with Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator, so would they be a good fit in Arians' offense? Would we see a big dip in usage of Bucky Irving, one of the Bucs' best offensive players? Arians loves passing the football and it always felt that the running game would get put to the side. Would you be okay with potentially the best offensive player on the team, Irving, getting the ball less?

Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich before the wild card game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Would It Be Okay to Have Bruce Arians' Old Coaches Back?

Finally, one must consider that Arians would bring back many of his guys on the offensive coaching staff, I imagine. Byron Leftwich could be back as OC, or Harold Goodwin, or even Thad Lewis. Also, I imagine either Larry Foote, Kacy Rodgers or James Bettcher would be DC without Bowles coming back to fill the role.

It also must be said that in a scenario where Arians coaches for a couple more seasons and retires again, would the Bucs simply promote a Leftwich, Goodwin, Lewis, Foote or Rodgers to the head coaching role as they did with Bowles? Would you be okay with that potential future? I would say that this is the biggest question one would need to ask themselves.

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