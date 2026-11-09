The Good, Bad and Ugly From Buccaneers' 27-24 Loss to Bears

Following two consecutive victories for the first time in over a year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally had a little bit of momentum heading into their second primetime game of the 2026 NFL season.

It didn't take long for the Chicago Bears' to squander that momentum, though, as the Bears jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in front of their raucous home crowd at Soldier Field. Despite their offensive struggles in the first half, the Bucs managed to grind their way back into the game thanks to a barrage of splash plays from the defense.

Although the Buccaneers did manage to tie the game with less than three minutes remaining, that was simply too much time to give Ben Johnson's offense, and the Bears won the game by a final score of 27-24.

Let's take a closer look at the good, the bad and the ugly that we saw in this Week 9 matchup between the Buccaneers and Bears.

Good

Nov 1, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) celebrates with cornerback Keionte Scott (22) after intercepting a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turnover Train Rolls On

The rate at which the Buccaneers are turning over their opponents is getting outlandish.

Todd Bowles' defense has generated 13 turnovers over their last three games (yes, you read that correctly). And although producing turnovers at this rate is certainly not sustainable, it sure is fun to watch.

Four of the five Bucs' turnovers on Sunday came via interception, with Tykee Smith providing the first, Zyon McCollum the next two and Alex Anzalone the fourth. The fifth and final turnover came when Rueben Bain Jr. rocked Luther Burden and forced a fumble, which the Bucs recovered deep in Chicago territory.

A defense predicated on consistent pressure and splash plays is how Bowles has always envisioned his defense performing in his dreams, but unfortunately, his worst nightmare appears every time his offense takes the field.

Bucky Irving

Bucky Irving remains the Buccaneers' most threatening offensive player. Despite a loaded box for much of the game and an entire defensive game plan designed around stopping him, Irving was elusive, relentless and highly productive against a really strong Bears defense.

Irving rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns to go along with an additional 28 yards through the air on 4 receptions. Even with a non-existent pass game to take the pressure off, Irving refuses to be denied as a ball carrier, and he continues to establish himself as one of the NFL's best all-around running backs.

Baker Mayfield's Thumb

Mayfield certainly struggled in this football game, but the thumb injury that forced him to miss three games just last month did not appear to limit his ability to throw the football on Sunday.

Baker Mayfield drops it right in the bucket to Tez Johnson 🎯



TBvsCHI on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/XUsnnc2R4S — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2026

Bad

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) is rendered aid by medical staff against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baker Mayfield's Brain

As encouraging as it was to see Mayfield put some zip on his passes again, his mental processing cost him dearly in this contest.

Mayfield appeared indecisive at times throughout the game and threw two costly interceptions. Unfortunately, this has been the story for Mayfield all season long. And though his injuries have certainly played a role in his poor performance, the vast majority of the issues stem from what's going on between his ears.

Antoine Winfield Jr. Hurt Again

Having recently suffered a fractured rib in Week 4 vs. the Packers, which sidelined him for three games, the Bucs were excited to have their star safety, Antoine Winfield Jr., back in the lineup. Unfortunately, Winfield was forced to leave the game on Sunday night after suffering a right ankle injury.

Coverage Bust

Despite an incredible all-around performance by Bowles' defense, it was a brutal coverage bust on second and long with less than a minute left in the game that allowed Wilson to hit Colston Loveland for a 38-yard gain, ultimately sealing the Bucs' fate.

They forgot about Colston Loveland. pic.twitter.com/mv1rhCXI9a — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) November 9, 2026

Ugly

NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One-Sided Affair

This headline does not refer to the game of the Buccaneers vs. the Bears, but rather the Buccaneers' offense vs. the Buccaneers' defense.

While Tampa Bay's defense continues to play out of it's mind, the offense simply can't get out of it's own way. It's an incredible contrast between one unit that looks like one of the league's best and the other, which looks like it would have trouble putting up points in the CFL.

What a vicious cycle this game has been.



The Bucs’ defense continues to inject life back into this football team while the offense continues to hang them out to dry.



Around and around we go. — Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers) November 9, 2026

Although this disheartening dichotomy has plagued the Bucs for most of the season, it was especially evident during Sunday's loss to the Bears, where despite getting five turnovers from the defense, the Buccaneers' offense was only able to generate 10 total points off of those turnovers.

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