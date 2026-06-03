Why Keionte Scott is a Perfect Fit for the Buccaneers' 2026 Defense

When we think of players that were needed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a player like Keionte Scott is one that can certainly come to mind. A player who plays very physically, aggressively, and has a hungry mentality of wanting the most on every single snap.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott celebrates after defeating the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Scott shared some on what his style of play is and how he fits as a defender after the Buccaneers drafted him.

"Yeah, ultimately [it is] just the want-to. I feel like I try to pride myself on being an old school cat, play the game like an old school [player], flying around, not being afraid to stick my nose in anything and kind of just playing fast," Scott said. "I feel like that attribute helps the defense at times too, by me being able to just fly around and being able to erase things before they get started."

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Scott also figures to be a massive strength in Todd Bowles' defense and a perfect fit for what Bowles wants to do.

"This is definitely a scheme that was on my mind as far as where I felt like I would fit at. This scheme that is being [run] is just amazing, what he does on defense as far as showing the versatility of the defensive backs also. I'm just super excited to get there and get to work, man. I'm super excited," Scott said.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) celebrates after the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Finally, Scott should have some very good success as a blitzer in Bowles defense, be it from the nickel corner position or possibly the safety or linebacker positions. Scott spoke on how he had success in college as a blitzer.

"Yeah, I think you've got to shout out Rueben Bain [Jr.] there, being on the same side," Scott said. "You've got to kind of worry about him a little bit, so that allowed me to kind of be freed up. We work with each other, and that's why this is so special to me and so special to him because we've built something already, so getting to build on that…But then, ultimately, I would just say understanding that at the end of the day when you get sent on a blitz, your brothers are [back there]. I play defensive back, so I understand how it is when you're blitzing and you're waiting [like] somebody better get home. So, I just take that in mind that I've got my brothers back there, and when I get that call to go, I take that with me on the way."

Time will tell truly how great a fit Scott will be for the Buccaneers' defense, but the Buccaneers are very high on his potential.

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