Why Keionte Scott is a Perfect Fit for the Buccaneers' 2026 Defense
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When we think of players that were needed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a player like Keionte Scott is one that can certainly come to mind. A player who plays very physically, aggressively, and has a hungry mentality of wanting the most on every single snap.
Scott shared some on what his style of play is and how he fits as a defender after the Buccaneers drafted him.
"Yeah, ultimately [it is] just the want-to. I feel like I try to pride myself on being an old school cat, play the game like an old school [player], flying around, not being afraid to stick my nose in anything and kind of just playing fast," Scott said. "I feel like that attribute helps the defense at times too, by me being able to just fly around and being able to erase things before they get started."
Scott also figures to be a massive strength in Todd Bowles' defense and a perfect fit for what Bowles wants to do.
"This is definitely a scheme that was on my mind as far as where I felt like I would fit at. This scheme that is being [run] is just amazing, what he does on defense as far as showing the versatility of the defensive backs also. I'm just super excited to get there and get to work, man. I'm super excited," Scott said.
Finally, Scott should have some very good success as a blitzer in Bowles defense, be it from the nickel corner position or possibly the safety or linebacker positions. Scott spoke on how he had success in college as a blitzer.
"Yeah, I think you've got to shout out Rueben Bain [Jr.] there, being on the same side," Scott said. "You've got to kind of worry about him a little bit, so that allowed me to kind of be freed up. We work with each other, and that's why this is so special to me and so special to him because we've built something already, so getting to build on that…But then, ultimately, I would just say understanding that at the end of the day when you get sent on a blitz, your brothers are [back there]. I play defensive back, so I understand how it is when you're blitzing and you're waiting [like] somebody better get home. So, I just take that in mind that I've got my brothers back there, and when I get that call to go, I take that with me on the way."
Time will tell truly how great a fit Scott will be for the Buccaneers' defense, but the Buccaneers are very high on his potential.
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James Hill is a contributor and writer for BucsGameday, covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a daily basis. A graduate of St. Petersburg College with a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management and Business Administration, Hill has been active in sports media since 2015. He is also the creator of the YouTube channel “MrBucsNation,” which has grown to over 25,000 subscribers and 11.7 million views.Follow MrBucsNation