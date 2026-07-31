Buccaneers' Todd Bowles Praises His New Rookie's Intelligence

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers revamped their defense in a big way this offseason, bringing in multiple free agents and draft picks to inject some talent into the entire unit. And one of those draft picks could make a big impact.

Fourth-round pick Keionte Scott played with first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr. in Miami, where he racked up 13 tackles for loss and five sacks. He mainly played the nickel position, and that's where the Buccaneers are expected to play, him, too.

That being said, Scott can move around outside of that position, too. And his ability to do so is already impressing his new head coach.

Buccaneers Rookie DB Keionte Scott Praised for His Intelligence

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scott has played reps everywhere so far during training camp, making appearances at outside cornerback, safety and nickel. That's a lot for a rookie to take in.

Scott, though, seems to have it down well, and Bowles praised the mental processing needed to handle all of it that Scott has displayed so far during camp.

"For him, it's been great because he went yesterday for the first day after missing the whole spring," Bowles said. "He played corner, he played nickel and he played safety. To process that kind of information and come out on your first day, then come out today and do what he's been doing has been phenomenal to see. It really helps him learn the defense, moving around and playing different spots. So, his mind is outstanding and we just look for him to keep getting better."

Bowles was asked whether Scott's intelligence on the football field comes from instinct or preparation, something different players draw from at different rates in any sport.

His answer? Scott can draw from either.

"I think it's both. It's all of that, plus the coaches he had formerly," Bowles said. "It's a lot of credit to them too – the guys at Miami and the guys at his high school – because he came in here like that. We can't take credit for that after only two days of practice in training camp. He prepares, he understands, he asks questions and he's very bright."

Scott will continue to work with the Buccaneers as training camp moves along. The Bucs will hold Day 3 on Friday before taking a short break Saturday and getting right back to it on Sunday.

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