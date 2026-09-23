With Rueben Bain Quiet, Another Buccaneers Edge Rusher Is Emerging

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not lived up to anything that was talked about this offseason on either side of the ball.

Through two weeks of the regular season (both resulting in losses), the offense has been inconsistent. However, the bigger issues seem to be on the defensive side of the ball.

Busted coverages, poor tackling, and a non-existent pass rush are all to blame. And when it comes to getting pressure from their line, 15th-overall pick Rueben Bain Jr. is catching the most flak.

Time to Reset Snap Counts Across the Defensive Line

Criticism hasn't only come from the fanbase when it comes to Bain, with head coach Todd Bowles saying on Monday that he needs to perform better.

"I don't think he's completely healthy, but at the same time, he's good enough to play, so we've got to get more production there."

While Bain might be dealing with a minor, nagging injury, he is still getting plenty of run despite not producing at all. Accumulating just one total tackle in his 76 snaps in two games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. (3) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, offseason standout David Walker has yet to see the field on defense for more than nine snaps. However, he has outpaced Bain with a sack and a tackle for loss. Talk about a huge gap in efficiency per snap.

With Bain and the other edge rushers not being able to produce in their spots, it's likely time that Bowles starts reshuffling his pass rush rotation to get the best version of the defensive line.

Since Walker is providing immediate production and juice with limited opportunities, while Bain is not with a higher volume of snaps, it makes sense.

Decreasing Bain's snaps to get the others more would allow the rookie to shed whatever is ailing him while also allowing him to see things differently so that he can actually make the impact that is expected of him.

It's time to value earned production over draft status if you're Bowles and the Bucs. Sitting at 0-2 and facing a near must-win game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, making this move now should be a real option.

If not, we will likely continue to see the team struggle. Football is a game of adjustments, and the Bucs haven't made any through two weeks. It's now or never, and we can only hope it's the former.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.