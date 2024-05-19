LOOK: Two 2024 Buccaneers Rookies Don Red and Pewter For the First Time
Putting on a full NFL uniform is understandably a pretty big moment for most rookies. And two new Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Draft got to put on their uniforms a bit earlier than usual.
The NFL held its Rookie Premiere event in Los Angeles last week, which is a trading card event mostly catering to skill position players. Two of Tampa Bay's draft picks, wide receiver Jalen McMillan out of Washington and running back Bucky Irving out of Oregon, fit that bill, and they were invited to the event to take some photos in their Bucs uniforms.
The two players got a bit of a taste Tampa Bay's uniform when they got to wear the helmet and practice fatigues at Rookie Minicamp, but McMillan and Irving both got to feel what truly putting on the red and pewter was like along with plenty of other rookies for their respective teams.
Both McMillan, who was drafted in the third round, and Irving, drafted in the fourth, could factor into Tampa Bay's offense immediately. McMillan could be a WR3 mixed in with last year's draft pick in Trey Palmer, while Irving could serve as a nice change-of-pace back in lieu of Rachaad White heading into 2024.
