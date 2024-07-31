Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield Tells Hilarious Story of Hitting Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Car
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shelled out a lot of money this offseason mostly to retain some of their key players and they still have more to give out with the contract extension of All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs on the horizon.
Two of those players they paid this offseason were QB Baker Mayfield who signed a three-year, $100 million extension to stay with the Bucs, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. who became the highest-paid DB in NFL history after signing a four-year, $84.1 million extension.
That's a ton of cash and for Baker Mayfield, he dipped into that early signing bonus in June after having to pay for damages to Winfield Jr.'s car after hitting it in the Bucs' parking lot.
Nothing quite like a little fender bender between two teammates. It's fun to laugh at now and even better that the two were able to shrug off the incident as if it was no big deal.
The vibes around One Buc Place seem to be at an all-time high and a large part of that is due to the success the team saw last season. A large part of proving the doubters wrong in 2023 was Baker and AWJ, and they will once again be looking to lead their respective sides of the ball in 2024 as they once again look to disprove the critics.
