Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs Participates at Training Camp Amid Contract Negotiations
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs' "hold-in" from minicamp doesn’t appear to be extending into training camp.
Wirfs reported to training camp on the first day for Tampa Bay Wednesday, but unlike at minicamp, he did participate in offensive line and team drills. Wirfs did not "hold-in" — appearing at camp as opposed to holding out, but not participating — amid his contract negotiations while he prepares to play on his fifth-year option.
A potential Wirfs deal would likely make him one of, if not the, highest-paid offensive tackle in the NFL. Wirfs, like many NFL players seeking a new contract, likely looks to protect and take care of his body before an agreement between the two sides can be reached as opposed to risking injury during training camp — something that happened to his former teammate Ryan Jensen two years ago.
Wirfs’ participation comes as he’s remained with the team in all other respects outside of offseason work. He's been seen in videos working out at the team's training facility and has also appeared in promotional material for the team, most recently to model Tampa Bay's throwback creamsicle uniforms. It appears as if he remains on good terms with the team and that the two will continue to work toward a new deal before the season begins. It’s currently unknown how much Wirfs will participate once pads come on, but for now, he’s putting in the work.
It would be best for a deal to happen sooner than later on both ends. The Buccaneers need perhaps their best player back on the field for the far future, and Wirfs would likely benefit from being on the field in pads when it comes to learning offensive coordinator Liam Coen's brand-new offense.
