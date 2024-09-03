Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Names 'Challenging' Commanders Unit
On paper, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are opening the 2024 NFL Season with perhaps the easiest matchup of them all — outside of hosting the Carolina Panthers.
In 2023, the Washington Commanders earned the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft with a four-win record that looked much uglier than the Buccaneers’ Week 1 opponent looked in the win-loss column.
Of course, games aren’t played on paper and the records of teams from last year don’t necessarily matter. Especially when Tampa Bay is facing a team with so much roster turnover — 62 percent of the Commanders’ initial 53-man roster is different than it was last year.
Two of the 38 percent that was kept are defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, two of the best in the business when they’re firing on all cylinders, which will make the play of the Bucs’ offensive line all the more important in Week 1.
“It’s going to be huge,” Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said about his offensive line’s play against their upcoming opponent. “They’ve got some talented players up there… We don’t play any scrubs anymore. Nobody is playing their three’s and four’s [like] in preseason, so it’s going to be a tough challenge. We know they’re a tough bunch. They get off the ball very well. Dan [Quinn] is a great defensive coach. It’s going to be a challenge for them.”
Quinn, the new head coach in Washington, brought Joe Whitt Jr. to bring his defensive coordinator from the Dallas Cowboys.
Together, they’ll bring an aggressive style of defense that will look familiar from the three matchups in the last three seasons the Bucs have seen it from the Cowboys, but it won’t look the same.
Neither will the Washington offense led by offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, making his return to the NFL this year, and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. That will leave Bowles very little tape to figure out what to expect from his Week 1 opponent.
The Commanders and Buccaneers are scheduled to kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET inside Raymond James Stadium this Sunday.
