Buccaneers QB Ranks Among NFL’s Worst Backups
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback — that much is true. But if he goes down (knock on wood), the Bucs will turn to a player they drafted in the second round in 2021.
Former Florida standout Kyle Trask has been with the team for three years and is now going into his fourth year in the NFL. He competed with Mayfield in 2023 for the starting job, and though he didn't win it, the team reiterated that they like what they have with Trask should anything happen to Mayfield. But according to Bleacher Report, that shouldn't be the case.
Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton put every NFL backup quarterback into tiers, and Trask was one of the lowest-ranked backups on the list. He came in at No. 30, one spot above the Arizona Cardinals' Clayton Tune and one spot below the Green Bay Packers' Malik Willis.
Here's what Moton had to say about Trask:
"(Clayton) Tune and Trask have minimal regular-season experience. When the former made his lone start, he completed 12 out of 21 passes and threw two interceptions."
It's true that Trask doesn't have a lot of game experience — his regular season resume includes one pass thrown against the Indianapolis Colts last year — but that doesn't mean the team has given up hope. While it's likely true that the team isn't head over heels in love with Trask, head coach Todd Bowles told media recently that he would feel comfortable with him under center.
"I’m very confident in Kyle (Trask)," Bowles said. "I thought he had a couple good years here and he’s a very confident guy. He understands the offense, he knows what he has to do and he’s a competitor.”
Over the course of the preseason this year, Trask completed 65.1% of his passes for 393 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. As Moton mentioned, he doesn't have a ton of experience, but if he ever needs to come in, the Buccaneers seem confident in him — despite what rankings may say.
