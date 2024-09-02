Why The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Can Win Super Bowl LIX
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look much different than they did just a couple of seasons ago. The greatest quarterback of all time Tom Brady retired and the gunslinger Baker Mayfield entered, one of the oldest rosters in the league is now the second youngest and the culture has been built.
Things have undoubtedly changed in Tampa Bay, but that doesn't mean the team has lost what brought them to this point. The groundwork and foundation have been set in place and for those who thought the Buccaneers would need a rebuild after the Tom Brady era, well — they were drastically wrong.
We now have another Buccaneers season ahead of us and those staples of quarterback play, the coaching staff, the depth and the ability to compete while getting younger are all reasons why FOX Sports has the Buccaneers as legit contenders to win Super Bowl LIX in February.
Here's what writer Ralph Vacchiano said about Tampa Bay:
"Admit it, you didn't think that after Tom Brady retired the Bucs would win more games with Baker Mayfield at quarterback. But it turns out the Bucs had a lot more talent than just Brady, Todd Bowles is a pretty good coach, and Mayfield still has the arm that once made him a No. 1 overall pick. This is a strong, deep team that knocked off the Eagles in the playoffs and nearly knocked off the Lions. They're way under everybody's radar, but they shouldn't be."
The Buccaneers have been doubted before, and they have dealt with it again this offseason and preseason, but if we know anything about this franchise it's that they can use that doubt to their advantage by keeping that chip on their shoulder to come out and produce.
If the Buccaneers can pull everything together that they have done over the past couple of seasons, then they have a legitimate chance of not only making the playoffs but making a run in search of the franchise's third Lombardi Trophy.
