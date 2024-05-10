Buccaneers Sign 16 Undrafted Free Agents To Rookie Contracts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected seven players in the NFL Draft and hope all can provide contributions to the roster in 2024. However, they also added a large number of undrafted free agents to the roster to fill out the 90-man offseason roster.
Last season, the Bucs had signed 18 undrafted free agents following the draft and have nine still on the team. Of the nine five of them spent the season on the roster including Christian Izien who wound up winning the starting nickel job in training camp and Kaevon Merriweather who started two games at safety for the Bucs in 2023. They also received contributions from wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, edge rusher Markees Watts and running back Sean Tucker.
This season the Bucs signed 16 undrafted free agents but have room for one more spot on the roster if one of the tryout players impresses during rookie minicamp this weekend. Here are all 16 undrafted free-agent signings the Bucs announced on Friday.
QB Zack Annexstad, Illinois State
RB D.J. Williams, Arizona
WR Kam Johnson, Barton
WR Latreal Jones, Southern Miss
WR Tanner Kune, Eastern Michigan
G Xavier Delgado, Missouri
C Avery Jones, Auburn
DT Judge Culpepper, Toledo
OLB Daniel Grzesiak, Cincinnati
OLB Shaun Peterson, UCF
LB Kalen DeLoach, FSU
LB Antonio Grier, USF/Arkansas
CB Chris McDonald, Toledo
DB Marcus Banks, Miss. State
DB Tyrek Funderburk, App. State
S Rashad Wisdom, UTSA
The Bucs are looking for the next undrafted rookie to make an impact in training camp to find a spot on the active roster. Of the players signed former FSU linebacker, Kalen Deloach looks to stand the best chance. But don't count out legacy player defensive tackle Judge Culpepper or one of the secondary players the Bucs brought in. In addition to the 16 players signed, the Bucs also have brought in 26 tryout players who will vie for the final spot on the roster and the chance to continue their dream of playing in the NFL. Last year Watts and veteran wide receiver David Moore were signed to deals and the year prior the Bucs signed defensive lineman Mike Greene. Here is the list of tryout players the Bucs will have at camp, courtesy of the Buccaneers.
- LS Tucker Addington, Sam Houston State (1st-year player)
- DL Mayan Ahanotu, Rutgers
- K Valentino Ambrosio, Tulane
- WR Caleb Chapman, Incarnate Word
- S Don Chapman, North Carolina
- LB BJ Davis, East Carolina
- C Jack Freeman, Houston
- RB Anthony Grant, Nebraska
- P Pressley Harvin, Georgia Tech (4th-year player)
- DB Andrew Hayes, Central Arkansas
- QB Michael Hiers, Samford
- RB Ramon Jefferson, Kentucky
- CB Anthony Johnson, Iowa State (1st-year player)
- TE Hunter Kampmoyer, Oregon (1st-year player)
- S Jeremy Lucien, Vanderbilt (1st-year player)
- WR Zach McCarron-Mathis, North Dakota State
- QB Jeremy Moussa, Florida A&M
- OL Lokahi Pauole, UCF
- T Jasper Parks, Charlotte
- LB William Shaeffer, Lafayette College
- K Colton Theaker, Washington State
- DL Mike Thompson, Long Island
- CB Josh Valentine-Turner, Florida International
- T Brey Walker, Texas State
- LB Julius Wilkerson, Davenport
- DT Daymond Williams, Buffalo
