Buccaneers Could Extend S Antoine Winfield Jr. Sooner Than Later
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. signed a franchise tag that will keep him in Tampa Bay for at least the 2024 season. But he, general manager Jason Licht and Bucs fans everywhere would like him to stay for longer than that, and Licht is working to get it done.
Licht appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss a number of topics with the cast, and among them was the status of Winfield Jr.'s extension. Licht reiterated that both sides are working to get it done and that Winfield Jr. certainly deserves the bag that is coming to him.
"We're still working on it. Right now, crossing our fingers, I think there's some positive movement," Licht said. " You know, it takes two sides — they're being totally fair, we think we're being fair. He wants to be here, we want him, those things usually work themselves out and I'm fairly positive about where things are going with that... He's the best safety in the league, he should be paid like it."
Bucs fans should be delighted to hear that he aims to get the deal done. Winfield Jr. was a First Team All-Pro last year after a stellar season, netting 76 tackles, six forced fumbles, three interceptions and six sacks on the year. And while Licht technically has some time to get the deal done — the deadline for an extension off the tag is July 15 — he wants to make it happen sooner than that.
"I'm on vacation [then] and that's the last thing I want to do," Licht joked. "My wife actually has us hiking Machu Picchu — I don't know if they have cell reception there so I wanna get this done before we leave."
It'll be a big day in Tampa Bay when Winfield Jr. extends his contract, and it looks like it could be happening soon.
