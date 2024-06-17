Former Giants Offensive Lineman Takes Lead In Buccaneers Left Guard Competition
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were aggressive in free agency this offseason.
First, they re-signed their own players, and then they added depth at sorely needed positions. They added competition in the secondary and then turned their focus to the open spot on the offensive line. Former Eagles guard Sua Opeta and Giants offensive lineman Ben Bredeson were brought in to compete for the vacant left guard position after Aaron Stinnie left in free agency and Matt Feiler was not retained.
At the start of Phase Three and OTAs, Opeta received heavy praise from the coaching staff and it appeared he was the front-runner for the left guard spot. When practices began, he was given the opportunity to run with the first unit. However, as the team progressed towards mandatory minicamp, Bredeson was seen practicing with the first unit more frequently over the final two open media practices. It culminated in the former Giants center and guard taking all the snaps with the first team throughout all three days at mandatory minicamp, putting him in the driver's seat to win the competition to start at left guard.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Makes Broadcasting Debut at UFL Championship
On the final day of minicamp, head coach Todd Bowles was asked who stood out over the three days and mentioned Bredeson first.
"I would say, obviously, [Ben] Bredeson from the [New York] Giants, he comes up. It’s not a popular name, but he comes up," Bowles said.
Bowles also mentioned Opeta, mentioning that the competition between the two is going to be a "heck of a battle" that he's really looking forward to seeing — though it may be telling that Bredeson was the first player he thought of. As for Bredeson himself, he is grateful for the opportunity but knows consistency is key to hanging onto the job.
“It’s just being a consistent player," Bredeson said "I think that’s a big thing across the league, especially at the offensive line position. If you’re going out there and doing your job every play, it’s not always going to be perfect, but you need to be able to have a short memory and put good performances out there on a consistent basis."
READ MORE: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Will Have 'A Lot More' Control at Line of Scrimmage
At 6'5", 315 pounds, Bredeson brings good size to the interior offensive line. He had multiple opportunities this offseason, but he said the Bucs presented a chance to further his career with a team that has had recent success, something that wasn't the case in New York. He also prides himself on the versatility he brings. Last season he started eight games at right guard, three at left guard, and five games at center. And while he hasn't been snapping during media sessions of practice, it's something he has been continuing to stay sharp with.
“Versatility is always a big thing, especially for interior o-linemen," Bredeson said. "I’ve gotten some reps. Always staying fresh at center, making sure I can still snap the ball and it’s something I'll always have in the back pocket.”
If Bredeson can continue his level of play when pads come on, he has a good shot at winning the left guard position for the Bucs. And at the very least, he will provide a well-rounded reserve who can play multiple positions across the interior of the line. At the moment, this looks like another buy-low signing for general manager Jason Licht that could pay dividends for the Buccaneers this season.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.