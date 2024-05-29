The 3 Easiest Games on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2024 Schedule
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing a first-place schedule in 2024, and while there are plenty of tough games to look out for, it isn't all a rough road for the Buccaneers.
READ MORE: The 3 Toughest Games on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2024 Schedule
Tampa Bay plays the NFC South, after all, which was perhaps the worst division in football last year. Some of those teams aren't getting better, and additionally, the Bucs and Todd Bowles will face off against two rookie quarterbacks this year, which could be a boost in those games.
Check out BucsGameday's three easiest games on Tampa Bay's schedule down below:
3. Washington Commanders (Home, Week 1)
Rookie quarterbacks almost always need a minute to adjust when it comes to the NFL, and Commanders signal caller Jayden Daniels will have to face off against a Todd Bowles defense for his very first NFL game. Even rookie phenoms like C.J. Stroud took a bit to get going, and Bowles' defensive units have been known to be punishing against rookie talent due to the complexity of the system and the variety of looks. Tampa Bay also opens the season at home for the first time in two years, and if the team is for real, it should handle this game readily to kick off the year.
2. New York Giants (Away, Week 12)
This game comes off the bye week, which Buccaneers teams have struggled with in the past, That being said, the Giants have a paltry roster headed by a quarterback in Daniel Jones that, aside from an impressive debut against the Bucs in 2019 has lost his last two games to the Buccaneers. At this point, Tampa Bay will have been battle-hardened by a brutal four-week stretch before the bye and should feast on the opportunity to play a lesser opponent with some good rest.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Cornerback Shocked By Teammate's Trade During Offseason
1. Carolina Panthers (Home, Week 17)
This could have been either of Tampa Bay's games against the Panthers, but Raymond James Stadium has been somewhat of a house of horrors for the Carolina Panthers in recent times. They've lost six of their last eight games on the road against the Buccaneers, and if Tampa Bay improves, the Panthers almost certainly won't be able to keep up. They look to still be one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2024, and Todd Bowles' defense also has a lot of experience playing against Dave Canales' offense. This one should be a solid win for the Bucs, and it would need to come at a good time toward the end of the year in the NFC South race.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.