Three Observations from Day 3 of Buccaneers 2024 Mandatory Minicamp
It's the final day of Tampa Bay Buccaneers minicamp. This was a half-day today with the starters taking very little reps, so we have three observations for you instead of the typical five.
The team will get a big break before training camp, but they were hard at work for Day 3 on Thursday and BucsGameday was on site as always. Check out our five observations from the team's final day down below:
Randy Gregory (Still) Isn't Here
Randy Gregory failed to show up for the third day of mandatory minicamp, which was expected. With that, he'll be subject to the maximum minicamp fine a player can receive if the team wants to do so — $101,356. What happens next will also be up to the team, but Todd Bowles didn't seem particularly enthused by his absence and he also has a new playbook to learn.
Rakim Jarrett Shows Out
As we mentioned, the starters didn't play for the 11v11 drills, and the day ended early. As a result, the backup players got a chance to shine, and Rakim Jarrett made the most of the opportunities. He had two big catches, with an impressive one in particular coming on a leaping grab over another defensive back on the left side of the field. The competition for WR4 could get quite fierce in training camp.
Some Players are Banged Up
There were a few players who weren't participating on the last day of camp. While guys like Jamel Dean, Trey Palmer, Ko Kieft and Kaevon Merriweather haven't been participating for the last few days, both tight end Tanner Taula and nickel corner Christian Izien weren't participating on Thursday, either. Todd Bowles said both would be fine, but that Kieft may not be ready in time for training camp.
