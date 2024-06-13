Is Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Disrespected in Pro Football Focus' WR Tier Rankings?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a solid roster. It might not be full of star power across the board, but they have the stars in the positions that need them most. One could argue that its, receiving corps is among the best in the NFL, however, with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin leading the way.
Godwin and Evans have both been uber-productive since their respective arrivals in Tampa Bay and will look to keep things up heading in the 2024 season.
READ MORE: Here's How Much the Buccaneers Can Fine Randy Gregory for Skipping Minicamp
Evans, who has always been somewhat disrespected, will be looking to notch his 11th straight season of 1,000 receiving yards. That accomplishment won't come easy of course, but if anyone can do it it's Mike.
In a recent tier ranking by Pro Football Focus, the group placed Evans at the top of Tier 3 (contenders for finishing inside the top 12 in fantasy) as the 11th-ranked fantasy wide receiver heading into the 2024 season.
"Mike Evans leads this group. Despite being 31 years old when the season kicks off, he’s shown no signs of decline and is coming off one of his most productive seasons ever. He delivered his highest receiving yard total (1,255) since 2018 along with his best receiving grade (83.2) since 2019. Evans also dominated against single coverage, which also highlights his lack of decline, as he posted a 93.3 receiving grade and 5.77 yards per route run that both ranked top-five at his position. He’s finished as a top-12 PPR wide receiver in back-to-back seasons with two different quarterbacks, and his chemistry with Baker Mayfield puts him back in that contention for another season after commanding 127 targets last season — also his best mark since 2018."
Those ahead of Evans in PFF's fantasy WR rankings include CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown, Puka Nacua, Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, and Marvin Harrison Jr, and on the flip side he ranked above the likes of Brandon Aiyuk, Jaylen Waddle, Stefon Diggs, and Michael Pittman Jr.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles Can't Wait To See Rookie WR In Pads
Tiers 1-3 could absolutely be switched around in whatever fashion you would like to choose, but it is interesting to see some of these guys where they are based off the other WRs they will have to compete for targets with on their own team.
With Baker Mayfield looking Evans' way often, it is hard not to see him once again putting up numbers that would warrant a top spot in fantasy leagues, especially with him and Godwin commanding the lion's share of targets in the Bucs' offense.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.