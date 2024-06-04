Three Observations from Day 8 of Buccaneers 2024 OTAs
It may be the offseason, but the grind isn't stopping for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Buccaneers held their eighth OTA on Tuesday, and it was the last one that media was available to go to. With OTAs coming to a close, mandatory minicamp is soon on the horizon and the NFL season gets closer and closer.
BucsGameday was on site like always, and we have three observations from the action. Check them out below:
Mike Evans Returns to OTAs
Mike Evans was absent for the first two days of OTAs that we were able to see, but on the last media OTA, Evans was working with wideouts. It wasn't the first day he was back — Buccaneers social media revealed that had come back earlier — but Evans is another Bucs player showing up at the optional camp. Evans' attendance, and a lot of other people's attendance, certainly shows a willingness to work and get better from the entire Bucs roster.
Baker Mayfield Continues to Chase the Deep Ball
Baker Mayfield told media that he's working on his footwork after practice, and he could certainly apply that to deeper passes. Mayfield missed two of what one would call a "deep" ball (as far as OTAs are concerned, at least) — one intended for Trey Palmer toward the right side of the field on 11v11s, and one intended for Mike Evans on the left side of the field.
It's early, and it's also just OTAs. But this was an area Mayfield needed to work on last year, and he'll likely spend some time in the offseason looking to get better at it as the regular season draws nearer.
Jalen McMillan Looks Smooth (Again)
We've mentioned it every week now, but it bears repeating. Jalen McMillan had a nice catch on Tuesday on the right side of the field, leaping to catch a bit of an errant throw. With Deven Thompkins released recently, McMillan also looks to factor in a lot more in the return game for the Buccaneers, and he'll likely do so alongside Trey Palmer. It's still early, of course, but the future continues to look promising for Tampa Bay's new draft pick at wideout.
