Bucs Gameday

Three Observations from Day 8 of Buccaneers 2024 OTAs

Check out our takes from the last media day of OTAs.

River Wells

Feb 3, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Zedaker/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Feb 3, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Zedaker/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports / Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It may be the offseason, but the grind isn't stopping for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers held their eighth OTA on Tuesday, and it was the last one that media was available to go to. With OTAs coming to a close, mandatory minicamp is soon on the horizon and the NFL season gets closer and closer.

READ MORE: Three Observations from Day 1 of Buccaneers 2024 OTAs

BucsGameday was on site like always, and we have three observations from the action. Check them out below:

Mike Evans Returns to OTAs

Mike Evans was absent for the first two days of OTAs that we were able to see, but on the last media OTA, Evans was working with wideouts. It wasn't the first day he was back — Buccaneers social media revealed that had come back earlier — but Evans is another Bucs player showing up at the optional camp. Evans' attendance, and a lot of other people's attendance, certainly shows a willingness to work and get better from the entire Bucs roster.

Baker Mayfield Continues to Chase the Deep Ball

Baker Mayfield told media that he's working on his footwork after practice, and he could certainly apply that to deeper passes. Mayfield missed two of what one would call a "deep" ball (as far as OTAs are concerned, at least) — one intended for Trey Palmer toward the right side of the field on 11v11s, and one intended for Mike Evans on the left side of the field.

It's early, and it's also just OTAs. But this was an area Mayfield needed to work on last year, and he'll likely spend some time in the offseason looking to get better at it as the regular season draws nearer.

READ MORE: Three Observations from Day 4 of Buccaneers 2024 OTAs

Jalen McMillan Looks Smooth (Again)

We've mentioned it every week now, but it bears repeating. Jalen McMillan had a nice catch on Tuesday on the right side of the field, leaping to catch a bit of an errant throw. With Deven Thompkins released recently, McMillan also looks to factor in a lot more in the return game for the Buccaneers, and he'll likely do so alongside Trey Palmer. It's still early, of course, but the future continues to look promising for Tampa Bay's new draft pick at wideout.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Published
River Wells

RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.