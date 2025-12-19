Bucs’ Mike Evans accepts his 1,000-yard streak is over but has one main focus left

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season hasn't gone according to plan, but they still have a shot at making the playoffs.

One of the main storylines for the Bucs entering this season was star wideout Mike Evans potentially being able to break Jerry Rice's consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons with 12. Unfortunately, that is not going to happen due to Evans missing significant time with injuries.

Evans isn't too worried about the record and instead has his sights set on helping the team make the playoffs, as he discussed on the Buccaneers' Players' Table show.

Evans content with tying Rice, ready to lead Bucs to playoffs

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"I broke my collarbone and had the concussion in one and I knew it was over," Evans said on his streak. "It is just one of those things that it wasn't meant to be, and that is OK, and I am cool with that. I tied with Jerry Rice, one of the greatest ever, if not the greatest player ever, so that is enough for me. I just want to help my team get to the playoffs now. 50 seasons of Buccaneers history and I am in the history books as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer tied with Jerry Rice. That is amazing and you cannot even think of that as a kid to draw that up or to dream about that. So, I have been blessed to be a staple of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."

Despite missing a majority of his 2025 season, Evans clearly remains optimistic about what this iteration of the Buccaneers can achieve, even with all the doubt that has surrounded the team in recent weeks.

Evans is well shy of the record but is still performing at a high level, as evidenced by his outstanding outing against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15.

The Bucs will need Evans to continue playing at a high level if they want to finish the season strong. Having lost five of their six has allowed the Carolina Panthers to claw their way back into the NFC South conversation, so winning two out of their last three games will get them into the playoffs, and then it's a brand new season from there.

READ MORE: Former Bucs QB Tom Brady reveals new intriguing tidbit about second retirement

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Bucs Super Bowl champion could play for first time in 2025

• Buccaneers looking healthy ahead of crucial Panthers game

• Former Buccaneers safety signs with AFC playoff contender

• Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield reaches milestone no other NFL player has