Three Observations from Day 1 of Buccaneers 2024 OTAs
Organized team activities have arrived, officially beginning Phase 3 of the NFL offseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were out at One Buc Place for the first of up to 10 days of OTA action, with veterans like Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin and Antoine Winfield Jr. out at practice.
BucsGameday was on site as always for Day 1 — here are some observations from across the field:
Sua Opeta Could Be the Frontrunner at Guard
Newly acquired free agent guard Sua Opeta came to Tampa Bay from Philadelphia, and he seems to have made quite the impression on the team already. Both head coach Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Liam Coen have sung his praises already, and they put that praise to action on Tuesday — Opeta was on the first line with the rest of the starters (sans Tristan Wirfs, who we'll talk about later), at the moment putting him ahead of free agent signing Ben Bredeson and draft pick Elijah Klein. Bowles told media afterward that Opeta was faster and stronger than he initially thought, but that he expects a competition at the spot in camp.
Jalen McMillan Working With Special Teams
There's a new kickoff format in town, and the Bucs are already seeing just how they want to approach it. There will be two returners out on the field for returns in 2024, and while previous returner Deven Thompkins was out as per usual, Tampa Bay was trying out two other players for the second spot — wide receivers Trey Palmer and Jalen McMillan, the latter getting drafted by the Bucs this year. Tampa Bay had previously tried out Palmer in practice last year, but McMillan could get some action early as a member of the kick return team.
Tristan Wirfs Among List of OTA Holdouts
The "O" in OTAs doesn't stand for optional, but it's important to remember that they are. As a result, a number of players didn't show up — tackle Tristan Wirfs, wideout Mike Evans, defensive tackle Vita Vea, linebacker Lavonte David (who was there but in normal clothes) and Randy Gregory did not participate. Wirfs is somewhat notable, as he is looking for a new contract and the two sides are reportedly not close to a deal on the heels of a record-setting one for safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
