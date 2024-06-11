Buccaneers Edge Rusher Misses Mandatory Minicamp, Todd Bowles Disappointed
Mandatory minicamps are getting fully underway this week and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were almost at full participation. Tristan Wirfs did show up but did not participate amidst his contract negotiations, but the real concern came from the absence of recently signed veteran edge rusher Randy Gregory.
Per head coach Todd Bowles, Gregory's absence from today's minicamp wasn't excused, and the team will deal with it. The reasoning behind Gregory's unexcused absence isn't known at this point, but the team will have surely try to have communication with the former standout edge rusher in the hopes that he does make it to practice this week.
Gregory signed with the Buccaneers this offseason on a one-year, $3 million deal as the team looks to improve their putrid pass rush from a season ago. Gregory will be entering his eighth season in the NFL, but he isn't quite the disruptive player that we saw just a few seasons ago.
Last season he spent time between the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers, collecting a minimal 20 tackles (six TFL) and 3.5 sacks across 16 games.
Gregory was likely headed toward a depth role with the Buccaneers behind Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Yaya Diaby as the team wants to raise the floor of that room. It will be interesting to see what comes of this absence, as it could place him out of favor with head coach Todd Bowles.
Per the NFL's current CBA, players who miss minicamp without an excused absence can be fined $16,953 for the first day, $33,908 for the second day and $50,855 for a third day. It is unknown if the Buccaneers plan to do so with Gregory.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.