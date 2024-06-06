Former Buccaneers WR Deven Thompkins Accused of Domestic Violence
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers return man and wide receiver Deven Thompkins has been accused of domestic violence.
The accusation comes from his soon-to-be ex-wife, Maria Castilhos, and was initially made in a series of images posted to TikTok. In the images, Castilhos showcased bruises and marks on her face and arms and mentioned in the Tik Tok that Thompkins "would have killed [her]". Thompkins has not been charged with any criminal offenses related to the incident.
Thompkins was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week during OTAs. He was released from the team with an injury designation, which FOX Sports' Greg Auman reported was due to a tweaked hamstring that likely would have been fine in just a few weeks.
Thompkins' lawyer released a statement on Wednesday, insinuating both that the accusations made against Thompkins were "fabricated" and that the accusations may have been in a factor in his release from the Buccaneers, saying that Thompkins was "disappointed the club released him before more facts became available."
When asked on Tuesday about Thompkins' release, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles made no mention of the alleged off-the-field incidents.
“Well, he was injured and we needed some healthy bodies, so we’ll take care of that. The door is open," Bowles told media. "We understand it’s a tough business and he understands that, as well. We’ll see what happens in the future.”
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently signed former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody Thompson, so Thompkins' return to Tampa Bay is unlikely.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Former Seattle Seahawks Wide Receiver
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.