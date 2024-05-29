Buccaneers Sign Third-Round Wide Receiver from 2024 Draft Class
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been slowly signing their entire 2024 draft class, and on Wednesday, they officially added another pick to the team.
READ MORE: The 3 Easiest Games on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2024 Schedule
The team announced that it signed wide receiver Jalen McMillan to the team, the fifth Buccaneers draft pick signed by the team. With McMillan's signing, only center Graham Barton and edge rusher Chris Braswell remain unsigned by the team.
McMillan has gotten a lot of buzz in camp recently, having shown off his smooth route running and sure hands. He was drafted with Tampa Bay's second pick of the third round after the team used their first one on Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith. Now that he's signed, he enters a receiving room with a number of talented players like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Trey Palmer.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Among 'Most Vulnerable' Division Champions
McMillan played injured last year, but when fully healthy, he's a weapon. He served as quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s primary weapon during his 2022 season with the Washington Huskies, netting 1,098 yards on 79 receptions and nine touchdowns. He still managed to shine last year through injury, though, and he caught Washington's only touchdown in the 2023 National Championship game.
He'll hope to bring that pedigree to the Buccaneers, who are looking to get back to the NFL's championship game since last winning it in 2020.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.