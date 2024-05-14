Former Buccaneers Running Back Cut From New England Patriots
It is always good to keep tabs on former Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they move around the league, and now a former Super Bowl-winning running back for the Bucs will be on the lookout for a new home after being cut by the New England Patriots — Vanderbilt product Ke'Shawn Vaughn.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule Predictions For 2024
Vaughn initially joined the Patriots near the end of the 2023 season after being cut by the Buccaneers in December. The former third-round pick out of Vanderbilt in the 2020 NFL draft was never really a bell cow, starting running back in the NFL, but was initially highly thought of as a serviceable backup in the Bucs running back room.
READ MORE: Social Media Reacts to Buccaneers Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.'s New Megadeal
Things never picked up steam for Vaughn early in his NFL career as he appeared in 43 regular season games and four postseason games while only totaling 35 rushes for 458 yards and two touchdowns while adding 16 catches for 90 yards and a single score. Vaughn only appeared in a total of six games for the Bucs in 2023 before eventually being released on December 15th and subsequently picked up by the New England Patriots, where he didn't see any action before being released on Monday.
Vaughn, now 27 years old, will look to find new footing in the NFL after not having much to show for.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.