Pro Football Focus Lists Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Top 3 Players for 2024 Season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put in work this offseason. They didn't go out and get big-name guys in the offseason, but they did add outside players that would improve depth and quality of play. They didn't look elsewhere for star power — instead, they kept their star power at home. They didn't have a splashy draft, but they put together a quietly solid one.
The Jason Licht special.
With OTAs fully underway and training camp on the horizon, it's important that the continuity from 2023 carries over into the 2024 season for the Buccaneers, and much of that will come down to the veteran star players on the team. That is exactly why Pro Football Focus listed Antoine Winfield Jr., Tristan Wirfs, and Mike Evans as their top three players for Tampa Bay entering the 2024 season.
"Antoine Winfield Jr. was the star of the show for the Buccaneers in 2023. His 90.7 overall grade, 91.5 run-defense grade, 92.7 pass-rush grade and 84.0 coverage grade were all career highs except for coverage, which was his second-best mark. His 2023 performance was Defensive Player of the Year worthy.
Tristan Wirfs and Mike Evans didn’t post elite grades — 83.6 and 81.8, respectively — but were still two of the team's top players. As always, Lavonte David remained incredibly impressive in his older age, and he was considered."
Evans inked a two-year extension this season after posting his staggering 10th consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season. Antoine Winfield Jr. just became the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history after making game-saving play after game-saving play for Tampa Bay. And Tristan Wirfs is perhaps the best blindside tackle in the game who is set to earn another historic contract from the Buccaneers.
These guys are not only elite players, but they are the staples of this Tampa Bay team. Without them, the Buccaneers wouldn't be half of who they are. Getting the most out of these three guys is imperative to the success of the team, so it is easy to see why PFF lists them as the top three players.
PFF did list Vita Vea, Lavonte David, and Chris Godwin as honorable mentions, as they should be. But, at the end of the day, the guys they listed before them hold down the fort and will be the ringleaders for a Bucs team looking to make a deeper run in the playoffs than they did in 2023.
