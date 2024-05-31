Pro Football Focus Names Tampa Bay Buccaneers' X-Factor For 2024 Season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did a ton this offseason to retain their continuity from 2023. Bringing back their entire offense while adding key pieces along the offensive line will be integral moving forward, and while there have been some changes on the defensive side of the ball, much remains the same in Todd Bowles' defense.
Perhaps the biggest change from last season for the Bucs was the departure of offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who left for the head coaching gig for the Carolina Panthers but also contributed to the rejuvenation of Baker Mayfield's career.
With Canales now gone, Liam Coen enters the fold as the Bucs' new OC, but ultimately the success of Tampa Bay in 2024 will lie solely on the shoulders of QB Baker Mayfield as Pro Football Focus lists Mayfield as the Bucs' X-Factor for 2024.
"Baker Mayfield didn’t win Comeback Player of the Year last season, but he certainly deserved to. His excellent play late in the year was a huge reason the Buccaneers won their division. Now, he has to prove that he can produce for a second consecutive season after the departure of offensive coordinator Dave Canales. Mayfield’s risky habits will be under the microscope, as only Sam Howell finished 2023 with more turnover-worthy plays."
It is hard to disagree with this as the play of Baker had an impact on whether the Buccaneers won or lost last season. There were challenges and, as we all know, that comes with Mayfield as he likes to take gambles to give his team the best shot to win. If he can continue to keep things at a minimum in the turnover department and make game-winning plays there's no reason to think he can't once again put up top-10 QB-type numbers to help lead Tampa Bay back into the playoffs in 2024.
