Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Tabbed 'Likely to Regress' in 2024 NFL Season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went 9-8 in the 2023 NFL season, winning the NFC South and even dismantling the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs. This all comes one season removed from having legendary quarterback Tom Brady leading the team.
En route to the overachieving season, Baker Mayfield repaired his reputation in the league, leading the Buccaneers with 4,044 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His firey play helped the team establish a culture, even if things came together for them late in the season.
CBS Sports' Garrett Podell took a look at quarterbacks most likely to improve and regress. He listed Mayfield as a quarterback likely to regress.
"The 2023 season was Baker Mayfield's last shot to prove he could be an NFL starting quarterback as he became the first quarterback in league history to start for four different teams in the span of two calendar years," Podell wrote.
Mayfield absolutely seized his final opportunity to be a starter in the NFL. As mentioned, he repaired his image and the narrative surrounding him in the NFL. He raised his stock, landed a three-year extension with the Buccaneers and left the fanbase hopeful moving forward.
"However, Mayfield proved he belonged by producing a career year last season in completion percentage (64.3%), passing yards (4,044) and passing touchdowns (28). He played like a top-10 quarterback when it came to his ranking in passing yards (ninth) and passing touchdowns (seventh)," Podell continued.
Mayfield's season was magical, and had they not had some mid-season woes, they would have easily been a double-digit-win team. Star wide receiver Mike Evans is returning alongside Chris Godwin, and the team is going to be built solidly around the former No. 1 overall pick. There is one reason to believe Mayfield's production could dip a bit, though.
"However, the departure of offensive coordinator Dave Canales to become the Carolina Panthers head coach could lead to Mayfield taking a step back under new OC Liam Coen, who returns to the NFL in 2024 after calling plays for the Kentucky Wildcats in 2023," Podell claimed.
A new offensive coordinator could hurt Mayfield's stock, but he's certainly established a culture in Tampa Bay alongside head coach Todd Bowles, so maybe that can be strong enough to make Coen's first season with the team run more smoothly.
The Buccaneers will be an intruiging team to follow in 2024 -- as both improvement and regression could be strong possibilities. Predicting their season will be tough, but they could very well find their wack back into the postseason.
