PFF Ranks Buccaneers 2024 Running Back Unit in Bottom Half of League
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ran the ball just as much as any team in the league last season, but that didn't necessarily result in the success of the running game. Much of the issues in the run game didn't come from the backs themselves, but rather the inability of the interior offensive line to open up holes in the middle.
The Bucs have paid great attention to this aspect with the hiring of Liam Coen as the team's new OC after the departure of Dave Canales along with beefing up the interior of their offensive line in free agency and the NFL draft.
As it stands currently, the Buccaneers will roll out a running back room featuring 1,500+ all-purpose yard back Rachaad White, rookie fourth-rounder Bucky Irving and veteran Chase Edmonds as their main guys, with former collegiate standout Sean Tucker filling out the unit.
Each back brings his own unique skill set to the RB room, and White will be looking to achieve his first-ever 1,000-yard rushing season after coming just 10 yards short of that mark in 2023. White was one of the top all-purpose backs in the league last season after taking over starting duties full-time and showed that he is a playmaker with the ball in his hands, especially in space.
Bucky Irving will come in and compete with Edmonds for the Bucs' second-string spot. Edmonds is a veteran but has dealt with injuries throughout his career. Even so, he still shows glimpses of being able to make a big play. Irving will come in as a dynamic game-changing, defense-breaking player who seemingly can take it to the house at any moment with his shiftiness and athletic ability.
The Buccaneers' RB room is trending up, which is exactly why Trevor Sikkema has them rising in 2024 — even if he currently has them ranked No. 20 right now.
"Rachaad White quietly generated the eighth-best PFF wins above average figure among running backs last season (0.16). Though his yards per carry average was below 4.0 for the second year in a row, he amassed 900-plus rushing yards and 500-plus receiving yards as an all-purpose back.
The Buccaneers drafted Bucky Irving in the fourth round, a player with a similar skill set. I am bullish on this young running back duo in 2024."
The combo of White and Irving is juicy on paper, even though they are eerily similar in their play styles. Most wanted to feature a bigger back next to White for those ground and pound downs, but the organization decided to go with the electrifying Irving instead. Having two backs who can make plays at any given moment should greatly help what the Bucs are trying to do. As long as White finds more comfort running between the tackles in this fresh interior OL then the Bucs' running game should improve from their 2023 mark.
