CBS Sports Has Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on Hot Seat in 2024
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has never failed to win the NFC South with the Bucs. Last year, he led the team to a playoff win and then hung with a very impressive Detroit Lions team in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
But could he still be on the hot seat, even after all of that?
CBS Sports recently wrote an article detailing eight coaches on the hot seat entering this season, and Bowles, despite those two consecutive division titles, was No. 7 on the list. He was one of two NFC South coaches mentioned, along with New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.
READ MORE: Buccaneers RB Rachaad White on QB Jayden Daniels: 'His First Loss Will Come From Me'
Here's what CBS writer Cody Benjamin had to say about Bowles:
"Bowles can coach a defense as well as anyone, and his group of 2023 underdogs — featuring the scrappy Baker Mayfield under center — nearly advanced to the NFC title game. But his clubs have also gone .500 over two seasons in arguably the weakest division in football, and his situational decision-making has drawn critique. With offensive coordinator Dave Canales gone, it's fair to wonder if he can elevate a "run-it-back" roster."
While Bowles has done good work with the Bucs over the past two seasons, it has been a bit of a rough road to get there. He has yet to win double digit games during his tenure as Buccaneers coach and even won the NFC South in 2022 with a losing record of 8-9. Last year was also a close call for him, as a bad losing streak in the middle of the season saw the team at 4-7.
READ MORE: Tom Brady Faces Nerves Ahead of His NFL Broadcasting Debut
However, the team did bounce back in 2023, and general manager Jason Licht made sure to add some players to areas of need for the Buccaneers. Bowles' defensive mastery is well stated as a playcaller, and that experience could pay dividends as his young team gets more reps in his system.
With everything given, it isn't an insane thought that Bowles could face some pressure in 2024. More players have been added to the team and expectations are high after last year's playoff run. If the team faces another brutal losing streak like last year and it doesn't come back from it this time, people may question if Bowles is the thing holding this team back.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.