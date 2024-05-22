Multiple Tampa Bay Buccaneers Starters Not Present During OTAs
Organized Team Activities take place before mandatory minicamp, and they're a great way for teams to get back in shape and get ready for the upcoming season before the long road of training camp. Despite that, though, they are optional, and like every team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had some missing players.
There were plenty of team stars to show up, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, wideout Chris Godwin and safety Antoine Winfield Jr., among others. That being said, there were a few players missing from the action:
- WR Mike Evans
- LT Tristan Wirfs
- LB Lavonte David (present, but not participating)
- DT Vita Vea
- DT William Gholston
- OLB Randy Gregory
Tristan Wirfs' absence was already reported on notably after a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealing that he planned to sit out of OTAs due to a lack of new deal. The absences also make sense for the rest of these players — they're all veterans who have had their share of OTAs and likely don't need them before rookie minicamp hits. Perhaps the only interesting one is Gregory, who just joined Tampa Bay in the offseason and has never played in a Todd Bowles defense.
On top of that, three players were injured and unable to participate: Tight end Ko Kieft and rookie minicamp players in QB Zack Annexstead and wideout Tanner Knue.
