HC Todd Bowles On What He Wants to See From Buccaneers During OTAs
We have made it through the major wave of free agency, the NFL draft, and rookie minicamps. Now, teams across the NFL are beginning their voluntary OTA programs as they look to instill the early portions of their schemes before getting ready for mandatory practices and training camp.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did a fantastic job this offseason despite much of their moves going unnoticed, and they now look to instill a somewhat new offensive scheme under new OC Liam Coen who comes in to replace Dave Canales — who left to become the HC of the Carolina Panthers.
Incorporating the new playbook and system is something that head coach Todd Bowles is looking for from his guys during OTAs along with a few other things.
"It's really a lot. Guys have got to get in shape, guys have got to get the offensive system down, the coaches have got to get used to the players on offense. Obviously, there's new guys on defense, but… They're getting a lot thrown at them early. It's when it slows down for them after about four or five days, that's when I'm really looking for them to make a big jump right now," Bowles said. "But, we're putting a lot on them, we're putting a lot in. It's the first time out in this heat and it's not really hot yet. We're looking for mental errors to be down to a minimum and the penalties to be down to a minimum and then just getting familiar with everything. They're seeing a new defense and obviously the defense is seeing a new offense to a degree. Just getting everything down, getting the communication down is really what I'm looking for."
It seems like Bowles is going all in with the guys. Getting a hot start and throwing everything at them at once can be overwhelming, but the end result can breed major success later down the road. Having to adjust to the weather and get back into football shape is also important at this time of year as not all players keep up with themselves in the offseason.
Kicking bad habits early on will also be beneficial as we head deeper into the offseason programs leading up to the preseason. The Buccaneers had a nice 2023 season, so it will be imperative to build off of that with their new pieces being implemented. If they are able to put it all together while maintaining their health the Bucs should roll into the season on a high note.
